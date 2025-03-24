Saica Group invests multi-million deal in UK flexible packaging
Spanish Saica Group has committed €7.1 million (US$7.7 million) to new machinery for its UK flexible packaging facility, Saica Flex. The investment aims to enhance Saica Flex’s production and efficiency while strengthening its market position.
The new machinery for the Saica Flex facility in Wigan, UK, includes a printing press and conversion equipment, such as specialized perforation units, an advanced hole-punching system, and a high-speed slitting machine.
With this investment, Saica Flex aims to broaden the production of Modified Atmosphere Packaging for products that require an extended shelf life, such as sliced onions, diced fruit, and cut vegetables. Depending on the product, this type of packaging can extend shelf life from a couple of hours to four to six days, according to Saica Flex.
“This investment shows unprecedented progress for Saica Flex,” says Susana Alejandro, president and CEO at Saica Group. “It not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also solidifies our commitment to the Wigan community.”
“We are excited to create new jobs and contribute to local economic growth. With our advanced machinery, we are prepared to meet the growing demands of our customers while continuing to lead the way in sustainability and innovation.”
Saica Group’s ongoing expansion
Saica Flex says that this facility expansion will create 20 new jobs in Wigan, with 11 new recruits already signed. The company marked its introduction of new machinery with an event attended by representatives of Saica Group, Wigan Council, and the UK government.
Earlier this month, Saica Group invested US$110 million to expand its presence in the US by opening a new corrugated paper and board manufacturing facility.
The company also recently acquired Schumacher Packaging’s Polish subsidiary corrugated board packaging facility.