Aimplas accelerates European bio-based circularity through AI-based project
17 Apr 2024 --- Aimplas, the Plastics Technology Centre, is participating in an EU-funded project to promote a European circular economy for the bio-based industrial ecosystem using AI-powered solutions.
The SYMBA project titled “Securing Local Supply Chains via the Development of New Methods to Assess the Circularity and Symbiosis of the Bio-based Industrial Ecosystem” aims to “revolutionize” industrial practices by promoting cooperation within bio-based ecosystems.
Through innovative methodologies and technologies, the project strives to prepare zero-waste value chains. The project officially started in January, aiming to foster resource independence and enhance EU competitiveness.
SYMBA is developing a “unique” Industrial Symbiosis (IS) methodology tailored to local and regional bio-based ecosystems.
The project will implement a user-friendly and accessible AI database suggesting regional IS innovative processes to create zero-waste value chains, ensuring more local supply chains, a better distribution of economic and social benefits among stakeholders and an increase in the economic value of final products.
Cross-sector cooperation for circularity
The project outcome will identify and implement innovative processes, fostering collaboration among stakeholders and driving the transition toward circularity, according to Aimplas.
The SYMBA project is supported by a consortium comprising leading organizations such as Novamont, Climate-KIC, Creative Impact Research Centre Europe, Centexbel, Aimplas, ICLEI Europe, Bio-Based Europe Pilot Plant and Cetaqua. The European Network of Corporate Observatories is overseeing the consortium.
The partnership has been selected based on its expertise, network with key external stakeholders and geographical reach, bringing together five EU countries (Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany) to develop the initiative.
SYMBA aims to show that a shift from a linear to a circular economy is possible through the involvement of different industrial sectors such as plastic packaging, agri-food, wastewater, textile and waste valorization.
The project works toward delivering bio-based solutions with reduced environmental impact on soil, water and air quality.
By Natalie Schwertheim