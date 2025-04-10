AIPIA launches packaging network to boost media and consumer engagement
The Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA) has unveiled the Interactive Brand Packaging Network (IBPN), an initiative aimed at redefining packaging as a strategic media and consumer engagement channel.
The IBPN aims to build an industry-wide ecosystem that elevates packaging from its role as a product container to a touchpoint in media and marketing. The initiative will formally launch at the AIPIA & AWA World Congress in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on June 23–24.
Jenny Stanley, managing director at Appetite Creative, tells Packaging Insights: “The IBPN represents a crucial industry advancement — establishing standards and best practices will help brands maximize the value of packaging as a strategic media asset while driving innovation across the ecosystem.”
“As connected packaging evolves from a marketing tool to a multi-functional business asset, we’re seeing adoption expand beyond traditional packaging sectors into FMCG, marketing and advertising, retail, and even automotive.”
Defining standards for data insights
IBPN will operate as a working group within AIPIA, focusing on establishing best practices, measurement standards, and return-on-investment frameworks for connected packaging.
“The transformation of packaging into an effective media channel hinges on three critical factors: measurable engagement metrics, seamless technology integration, and authentic brand storytelling,” shares Stanley.
“The GS1 Sunrise 2D initiative, which transitions from traditional barcodes to QR codes, represents a pivotal moment for connected packaging. This industry-wide shift creates a tremendous opportunity for brands to leverage packaging not just for supply chain efficiency but as a dynamic consumer engagement channel.”
According to Stanley, the implementation of this transition has delivered a 14% scan rate, a 60% registration rate, and an average user engagement time of approximately two minutes and 46 seconds.
“The analytics dashboard provides brands with first-party data, which is increasingly important for brands and the growing need for first-party data in today’s cookieless environment.”
Packaging as consumer-driven media
The AIPIA & AWA World Congress will host the inaugural IBPN Innovation Recognition Award, celebrating new achievements in interactive packaging.
“By bringing together brands, technology providers, agencies, and researchers, the IBPN will accelerate adoption by developing the tools, metrics, and case studies needed to make interactive packaging a standard part of brand media strategies,” highlights Stanley.
“With traditional TV viewership declining and digital channels plagued by traffic and viewability issues, connected packaging offers something truly unique: zero percent media wastage.”
“Every scan represents a real consumer actively engaging with a brand, making it arguably the most efficient media channel available today.”
Enhancing sustainability
Stanley argues that connected packaging doesn’t compete with sustainability efforts, instead, it strengthens them.
“The key to balancing aesthetics, sustainability, and technology is implementing solutions that serve multiple purposes simultaneously. For example, a well-designed QR code can enhance packaging aesthetics while delivering sustainability information and creating engaging experiences.”
“Our work with Tetra Pak across Europe demonstrates how QR codes can educate consumers about recycling while providing actionable data for brands. And our Woodlands Dairy campaign resulted in almost three minutes of engagement time while educating consumers on sustainability practices.”
“The UK’s EPR legislation and EU’s Digital Product Passport are accelerating adoption as brands recognize ways connected packaging can help meet compliance requirements. Our implementation for Sunny Oil in the UAE showcases how AI-driven connected experiences can make life easier for consumers while gathering valuable insights for brands,” she says.