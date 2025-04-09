PHARMAP 2025: Allpack CEO talks optimizing healthcare operations with AI
AI-powered pharmaceutical packaging supply chains are reshaping the industry by enhancing efficiency, reducing waste, and ensuring regulatory compliance.
Packaging Insights interviews Christoph Staub, CEO at Allpack Group, ahead of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Congress (PHARMAP) 2025 in Berlin, Germany, April 14–15. We discuss how Allpack meets key trends and tackles supply chain challenges, including counterfeiting risks.
What pharmaceutical packaging solutions are you exhibiting PHARMAP 2025?
Staub: At PHARMAP 2025, Allpack Group will discuss innovative pharmaceutical packaging solutions that address the industry’s growing demand for agility, efficiency, and compliance. Our focus remains on providing high-quality, flexible contract packaging services, including blister packaging, bottle filling, and carton packaging, with short lead times and no MOQs. By leveraging digital integration and predictive planning, we ensure seamless scalability and rapid response to market demands.
What are you expecting to be the key themes to be discussed at PHARMAP 2025?
Staub: We expect key themes at the networking event to revolve around supply chain agility, regulatory adaptability, and sustainability. The shift toward outsourcing in pharma manufacturing will likely be a major discussion point, along with strategies to enhance real-time visibility and coordination across complex supply networks.
Additionally, the role of AI in optimizing pharmaceutical packaging and supply chain operations is expected to gain significant attention. From predictive analytics for demand forecasting to automated quality control and digital integration with CMOs and CPOs, AI-driven solutions are transforming the industry by enhancing efficiency, reducing waste, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.
How are your solutions tapping into this current industry focus?
Staub: Our solutions are designed to meet these evolving industry needs. With a strong emphasis on agility, we enable our partners to navigate regulatory shifts, optimize production processes, and minimize risks. Our expertise in digital tools and streamlined workflows supports a more resilient and adaptive supply chain, ensuring that pharmaceutical companies can maintain speed-to-market while adhering to strict compliance standards.
In the future, AI-driven analytics could enhance demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, and quality assurance, helping to minimize downtime and boost efficiency. AI-powered automation may also improve traceability and regulatory compliance by enabling real-time monitoring and data-driven decision-making. By incorporating AI into our processes, we aim to build a smarter, more adaptive pharmaceutical supply chain.
What are the main challenges to pharmaceutical packaging and its supply chain?
Staub: One of the biggest challenges in pharmaceutical packaging today is balancing stringent regulatory requirements with the industry’s sustainability goals. As packaging plays a crucial role in product safety and integrity, we are continuously exploring innovative materials and processes that reduce environmental impact while maintaining the highest quality standards.
What relevance does counterfeit medicine tracking have in the industry today?
Staub: Counterfeit medicine tracking remains a critical issue, and serialization regulations are playing a key role in addressing it. At Allpack, we are committed to implementing advanced track-and-trace technologies that enhance product security and regulatory compliance. By ensuring full traceability from production to patient, we contribute to safeguarding the global pharmaceutical supply chain against counterfeiting risks.