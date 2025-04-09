Amcor and Fedrigoni unveil recyclable home care wet wipe packs
Amcor has collaborated with Fedrigoni, a manufacturer of self-adhesive labels and paper packaging, to develop a flexible wet wipe application that aims to increase the recycle-readiness of personal and home care products. The solution combines Amcor’s AmPrima Plus flow wrap and Fedrigoni’s semi-rigid label for a lighter, more eco-friendly product.
Geoffrey Gendebien, marketing manager of Home and Personal Care at Amcor, says: “Innovation requires cooperation and collaboration. By combining the AmPrima wet wipe flow wrap with Fedrigoni’s semi-rigid label, Amcor and Fedrigoni have achieved something special. This complete pack is designed for recycling in the PE recycling stream.”
The wet wipe packs are recycle-ready in PE recycling streams across Europe. Certified by Recyclass and cyclos-HTP, Amcor indicates it is designed in line with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
The AmPrima Plus flow wrap solution can also incorporate post-consumer recycled content, further catering to the PPWR, requiring plastic packaging to contain a minimum percentage of recycled content.
Federico Lanzi, marketing and R&D director at Fedrigoni Self-adhesives, says: “As a challenging and technical sector, improving the recycle-readiness of home and personal care products will be instrumental to the success of the PPWR regulation.”
Amcor says the new packs can cut packaging weight by up to 15% compared to traditional, multi-material packs with a rigid label. The flow wrap plus PE-based semi-rigid label offers functional wipe performance throughout the pack’s lifetime.
Packaging providers and beauty companies innovate in the personal care industry to balance the tension between attractive design, brand experience, and environmentally friendly materials.
Last month, Albéa partnered with beauty brand Etat Pur to rebrand its Pure Skincare range. The France-based company uses Albéa’s EcoFusion Top 50 mL tube, a recyclable solution that marks a “milestone in sustainable packaging.”