Amcor boosts healthcare packaging operations in Costa Rica
Amcor is expanding its healthcare packaging network in Costa Rica. The upgrade includes a new warehouse and distribution facility.
Amcor’s facility aims to offer optimized supply chain efficiency for trays, die cut lids, forming films, bags, pouches, and labels. The plant is located in the country’s capital city, San Jose.
“Amcor continues to invest in operational solutions to solve our customers’ biggest challenges. Costa Rica is home to several of the world’s top MedTech original equipment manufacturers, underscoring its role as a premier destination for medical technology investment and innovation,” says Art Castro, Amcor’s vice president.
“Our new warehouse and distribution center will improve supply chain efficiency for our customers and provide greater access to Amcor’s innovative portfolio of packaging solutions.”
Amcor’s new warehouse and distribution center in Costa Rica provides optimized supply chain efficiency with speed of service and simplified customs management.
Its quality management is said to deliver fast access to the company’s comprehensive product portfolio, maintaining strict regulatory standards in award-winning innovations for the healthcare market.
Also in Costa Rica, Nelipak Corporation partnered with Portafolio Inmobiliario, a real estate developer, to build a healthcare packaging facility in the Costa Rica Green Valley.