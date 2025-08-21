Sonoco provides fully paper-based, recyclable can for protein powders
Sonoco has supplied Vetain, a German vegan nutrition company, with its paper-based GreenCan with a paper-end. The recyclable packaging made from 96% paper provides an alternative to the rigid paper can with a metal-end previously used by Vetain.
Vetain’s protein powder and other powder-based products in Sonoco’s GreenCan with a paper-end are now available on the German market.
Sonoco’s GreenCan with a paper-end is fully recyclable within the paper stream and meets Europe’s recycling requirements.
Oliver Kock, senior sales manager at Sonoco Consumer Europe, says: “Initially, Vetain started out using GreenCan with a metal-end. However, after the Vetain team expressed its commitment to sustainability and keeping its ecological footprint as small as possible, the company started using GreenCan with a paper-end, ensuring its customers can recycle the entire can.”
“Vetain is a great example of young entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful difference with its brand and packaging.”
Fiber-based sports nutrition packs
Athletes Riedl and Luca Gruber founded Vetain in 2021 to market vegan alternatives to traditional protein powder. The company’s current offerings include vegan protein bars, nut butters, toppings, and supplements. Vetain attracts more than 200,000 consumers across Europe and has an annual turnover of €20 million (US$23 million).
Philipp Riedl, co-founder and CEO at Vetain, says: “As former athletes, it was clear to us when launching Vetain, that we wanted to offer a high-quality and great tasting alternative to the additive-packed products already on the market.”
“The supplement market is competitive, therefore, we have a brand with sustainability at its core — from product to packaging. Our packaging needed to demonstrate this. Being able to use fully recyclable packaging for our protein powders and other powder-based products supports our brand perception, and many of our customers have praised our new paper-based packaging.”
Sonoco recently supplied snack, spice, and pet nutrition companies with its paper-based cans.