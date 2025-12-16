- Industry news
Amcor introduces recyclable pump head for personal care packaging
Key takeaways
- Amcor launched the Grace head for its all-plastic Wave 2cc pump, combining premium design with easy, controlled dispensing.
- The recyclable polyolefin pump can include up to 30% recycled PP and meets RecyClass standards for circularity.
- Consumer testing shows strong approval, and Amcor continues expanding recycled and lightweight personal care packaging.
Amcor has launched the Grace head for the all-plastic Wave 2cc pump, designed to deliver an enhanced consumer experience to personal care packaging.
The Grace actuator was developed to balance aesthetics and functionality. Its design aims to ensure easy dispensing and integrates Amcor’s technical innovations.
The new combination is said to offer an elegant actuator shape while fitting under the consumer’s hand, for a balance of form and function.
“We designed the Grace head to prove that recycle-readiness and beauty can go hand in hand. Consumers want packaging that looks and feels premium, and we’ve achieved that without compromising on circularity aspects,” says Lara Alemany, product line director for beauty and wellness at Amcor.
“This pump is a great example of how our technical expertise allows us to create innovative solutions that combine aesthetics with circular economy principles.”
Latest dispensing tech
Consumer testing shows that users appreciate the ease of use, precise dosage control, and premium aesthetic appeal of the Grace head, according to Amcor.
The Wave pump reportedly allows for controlled and efficient product dispensing and minimizes product residue in the container.
The Wave pump is made from 100% polyolefin. It is recyclable in countries with the appropriate infrastructure and can be produced with up to 30% CleanStream recycled polypropylene (rPP).
Amcor says the product meets the standard for RecyClass B when used with PET or RecyClass C with high-density polyethylene bottles.
The pump’s engineering allows it to handle various viscosities, from lightweight lotions to thicker creams, making it a versatile solution for the personal care market.
In other news, Amcor equipped Decathlon with rPP stick applicators for skin care and rolled out customizable lightweight roll-on deodorant packaging.