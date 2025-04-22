Amcor APAC Healthcare VP: Malaysia facility sets new packaging quality standards
Amcor has completed the construction of a new advanced coating facility in Malaysia to boost its healthcare packaging production capacity in the Asia-Pacific region.
Packaging Insights sits down with Laura Wong, vice president for Healthcare at Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, to discuss how the company’s new coating facility strengthens the region’s pharmaceutical market, the advantages of local production, and how the packaging giant addresses the unique challenges of healthcare solutions.
“Our new coating facility in Selangor, Malaysia, significantly strengthens Amcor’s competitive edge in Asia-Pacific. By localizing the production of coated substrates, we’re enhancing supply chain security and dramatically reducing lead times — both of which are critical for our healthcare customers,” Wong tells us.
“This is the first facility in Asia equipped with advanced air knife coating technology, enabling us to deliver exceptional precision and consistency in every roll. Even more exciting, we’re now the first in the region to manufacture both top and bottom substrates for medical device packaging.”
Wong says that the company’s new manufacturing capabilities, along with its converting and bag-making capabilities, make Amcor “a true one-stop partner in the region and sets a new benchmark for quality, responsiveness, and reliability.”
Advantages of local production
Further discussing what makes the Amcor Malaysia plant stand out from other similar facilities, Wong highlights the following “direct advantages for customers:”
1. Enhanced supply chain security — Local manufacturing reduces exposure to global disruptions (such as volatility in pricing and market challenges) and ensures a steady, reliable supply.
2. Faster response times — Shorter lead times and enhanced inventory control mean quicker deliveries to support their production and market needs. Local presence also enables quicker validation and ramp-up of new products.
3. Support for growth — Increased capacity enables us to scale alongside our customers’ businesses. Speed to market improves, along with faster service and issue resolution.
4. One-stop solution partner — With capabilities to produce both top and bottom substrates, converting, and bag-making, we offer a fully integrated solution. Customers benefit from an integrated offering under one roof.
5. Local expertise, global resources — Our on-the-ground technical and innovation teams are backed by Amcor’s global resources, giving customers the best of both worlds.
“This makes us more agile and responsive to changing customer needs,” asserts Wong.
“It also means shorter shipping distances and faster turnaround times. Our customers benefit from greater predictability, smoother planning, and a more secure, reliable supply of high-quality packaging materials — all essential in the healthcare sector.”
Protecting sterility in pharma
Amcor says that the air knife coating technology available at the new facility is an important aspect of what distinguishes it from regional competitors implementing alternative coating methods.
“Air knife coating technology provides a major step up in quality and efficiency. It uses high volume low pressure to achieve exceptional precision coating, ensuring consistent, uniform coverage across the entire web,” explains Wong.
“This uniformity is especially important in healthcare packaging, where protecting the sterility and integrity of medical devices is non-negotiable.”
She adds that knife coating is also more environmentally sustainable than alternatives. “Compared to traditional methods, air knife coating is water-based, making it a cleaner, more efficient choice for our customers and the environment.”
According to Wong, providing local access to such technology further ensures faster innovation. “Local technical support and market understanding accelerate the development of sustainable solutions.”
Asia Pacific healthcare packaging market
Wong says the facility’s opening aligns with Amcor’s long-term strategy for growth in the Asia Pacific region.
“This investment is a key part of our long-term strategy to grow and lead in the Asia Pacific healthcare packaging market. Demand across the region is rising, and we’re committed to meeting it with innovative, high-quality solutions,” she argues.
“By bringing cutting-edge technology closer to where our customers operate, we’re not only improving our service levels — we are also building a more resilient and responsive business.”
“It’s all about helping our customers grow, stay ahead of change, and deliver on their commitments. That’s the future we’re building with this facility,” concludes Wong.
In a recent interview with Packaging Insights, Amcor’s flexibles president for Asia Pacific, Chris Kenneally, said that the region is a “key growth engine” for the company. He shared insights into Amcor’s regional business strategy and how its operations are supported by its “regional manufacturing footprint.”