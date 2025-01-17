Amcor’s APAC president talks regional strategy and sustainability index recognition
The Asia Pacific region is strategically vital for the continued growth of the packaging giant Amcor, which was founded in Australia and is headquartered in Switzerland. We speak to Chris Kenneally, Amcor’s flexibles president for Asia Pacific, about the company’s work in the region and why it is a “leader” in Australia, according to the new Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).
“In Asia Pacific, we leverage Amcor’s global scale and innovation expertise while tailoring our approach to address the specific needs and preferences of this diverse market,” Kenneally tells Packaging Insights.
“Our commitment to sustainability, innovation and a customer-centric approach enables us to deliver high-quality packaging solutions that align with the unique requirements of industries in the region.”
Kenneally explains that the DJSI “evaluates companies on their ESG performance, focusing on areas like reducing environmental impact, promoting social responsibility and ensuring strong governance practices.”
“Some examples of areas in which we excel are innovating more sustainable packaging solutions and reducing GHG emissions while maintaining high ethical standards.”
Amcor’s APAC approach
Kenneally expected the Asia Pacific region to be “a key growth engine for Amcor” as the company continues to invest in regional growth “with new manufacturing plants in Singapore and China and acquisitions in China and India.”
“Our wide customer base provides us with opportunities to develop and scale sustainable solutions tailored to diverse market needs. Our presence here also strengthens our ability to serve global customers who operate across multiple regions, ensuring consistent quality and innovation worldwide,” he adds.
“Our operations are supported by a robust regional manufacturing footprint and our Asia Pacific Innovation Center in China to ensure agility and responsiveness.”
Kenneally says that the Asia Pacific region is “incredibly diverse,” which presents the companies with both challenges and opportunities. “Regulatory frameworks, consumer preferences and sustainability goals vary significantly across countries, requiring tailored solutions.”
“We partner closely with customers to identify their unique needs, working alongside them to design solutions that align with their vision and objectives. No matter where our customers engage with us, whether in our innovation centers in Wisconsin [US], Ghent [Belgium], Jiangyin [China] or Brazil, they experience the same high standards of service and innovation.”
DJSI recognition
One key initiative included in the DJSI evaluation process was Amcor’s joint investment in “Australia’s first advanced recycling facility” branded Licella. Kenneally says that the plant provides “an important step toward ending plastic waste.”
“We also supported Cadbury Australia’s move to 50% recycled plastic across core chocolate portfolio wrappers to reduce the brand’s use of virgin plastic. In addition, the Science Based Targets initiative validated our near- and long-term targets to reach net zero by 2050,” he adds.
“The launch of our Decarbonization Roadmap in August 2024 clarified our strategy and guides efforts to reduce GHG emissions to meet our targets.”
Kenneally also points to Amcor’s commitment to designing its packaging solutions to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by the end of 2025. “Our goal is to include 30% recycled material by 2030 and [to meet] our SBTi and net-zero commitment by 2050.”
“By the end of fiscal year 2024, more than 94% of Amcor’s flexible packaging portfolio by area had a recycle-ready solution available, and 95% of rigid packaging by weight was recyclable in practice and at scale,” he says.
“Over 9% of plastics purchased in this year were post-consumer recycled material. In addition, we achieved a 9% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions compared to FY23, and 14% of the electricity used was renewable, which represents a 64% increase compared to the previous year.”
Kenneally concludes by expressing pride in Amcor’s “leading role in advancing sustainability and innovation in the packaging industry.”
“This recognition highlights our commitment to offering more sustainable packaging solutions that meet consumer needs, customer expectations and the requirements of legislation and regulation.”