SMX and Aegis Packaging leverage digitalization to verify recyclability
SMX is partnering with Aegis Packaging, a Singapore-based high-barrier coating manufacturer, to enhance the recyclability and verifiability of plastic packaging.
SMX provides players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technology to achieve a low-carbon economy.
The collaboration combines SMX’s invisible molecular marking and blockchain-based platform with Aegis’ O2X coating technology to achieve high barrier performance.
The partnership aims to accelerate packaging circularity by providing recyclable packaging as businesses face regulatory and consumer demands for environmental sustainability.
“This collaboration not only provides end-to-end traceability of plastic packaging but also ensures that businesses can easily document and demonstrate compliance with regulations, reduce reputational risk, and adopt scalable, more cost-effective packaging solutions,” says Ong Kai Liang, business development manager at Aegis Packaging.
“We believe the integration of SMX’s ‘physical to digital’ capability with Aegis’s high-barrier coating will be a catalyst for brands looking to innovate in sustainable plastics.”
“Our O2X technology uniquely combines high barrier performance with true recyclability and a competitive price point, making sustainable packaging a practical reality today, and now, by incorporating SMX’s traceability markers, we’re enabling our partners to confidently validate their packagings’ performance and recyclability claims.”
Supply chain transparency
SMX’s patented markers, applied during production, remain with the plastic throughout its lifecycle. By pairing the markers with a secure digital record, the “exact” recycled content, number of reuse loops, and origins of the packaging can be verified in real time, according to the companies.
Aegis’ O2X coating further enables monomaterial packaging to replace existing high-barrier multimaterial packaging for simple sorting and more recyclate.
Together, SMX and Aegis aim to provide more efficient materials and waste management, reliable data on recycled content, and compliance with stricter environmental laws.
The initiative reduces the time and cost associated with manual audits, paving the way for digital reporting. As a result, companies can better protect against greenwashing, enhance trust with consumers, and stay compliant with ESG mandates.
The integrated solution demonstrates how sustainability-driven innovation and advanced digital tools can align to form a more resilient packaging industry.