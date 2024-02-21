American Packaging Corporation markets pillow pouch for frozen foods
21 Feb 2024 --- American Packaging Corporation (APC) is launching RE Design for Recycle flexible packaging technology targeted at frozen foods, including fruits and vegetables. APC partnered with produce processors to replace their current non-recyclable, multi-material laminate.
The flexible packaging solutions provider has developed a recycle-ready package option that maintains output while preventing product puncturing from the product’s sharp edges. The format includes a pillow bag with a fin-seal produced on vertical form fill and seal equipment at speeds up to 90 packages per minute.
The flexible packaging laminate was designed using an oriented print web, offering heat resistance, dimensional stability and clarity for graphics.
The print web is reverse-printed and adhesively laminated to a sealant film, offering opacity and lower-temperature sealability. The flexible packaging structure complies with the Association of Plastic Recyclers’ guidelines for PE films and is supported by a How2Recycle pre-qualification letter.
Withstanding rigid product edges
The new technology is an addition to APC’s RE sustainable packaging portfolio, including Design for Compost, Circular Content, Renewable Content and several Design for Recycle options.
The packaging structure can be modified for more stringent applications requiring enhanced moisture and oxygen barrier properties. Brand owners can choose to include clear sealant if desired, allowing for a window for product visibility.
The oriented print web can be printed using flexographic or rotogravure printing and allows for patterned or full matte gloss over-lacquer. This package offers sufficient durability for handling rigid edges of frozen products and has been tested to ensure it is sufficiently durable for manufacturing, distribution and handling.
“Every flexible packaging technology we add to APC’s RE portfolio of sustainable packaging and launch in a commercial application is another step toward a more sustainable future,” says Ray Graham, president of APC.
Jeff Travis, manager of innovation and sustainability, adds that the application is a “great example demonstrating APC’s goals to support our customers that are targeting the development of sustainable packaging solutions.”
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim