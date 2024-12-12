American Packaging Corporation releases paper-based technology for end-of-life alternative
American Packaging Corporation (APC) has introduced a new, high-performance, paper-based packaging technology into its RE Sustainable Packaging portfolio. The new technology enables an end-of-life alternative to traditional, non-recyclable packaging.
APC indicates the new technology is intended to help with everyday recycling needs while ensuring product protection, flavor and freshness.
Unveiled at Pack Expo Chicago 2024, the packaging technology is polyvinylidene dichloride-free, grease and aroma-resistant, and has high moisture vapor transmission rate and oxygen transmission rate barriers.
The manufacturer says that paper-based packaging technology offers a more than 30% reduction in carbon footprint compared to more conventional pouch packaging applications. It can be used in both heat-sealed and cold-sealed packaging formats.
The technology suits stand-up and flat pouches, benefiting dried goods such as seasonings, coffee, cookies, cereal bars and baking mixes.
Protective packaging
APC’s product production range is growing, highlighting the demand for packaging companies to meet sustainability targets while retaining product quality.
APC recently launched the RE Design for flexible packaging suitable for frozen foods, like fruit and vegetables. The pillow pouch is recycle-ready and prevents puncturing from products’ sharp edges.
In addition, in May, APC announced opening a second production unit for digitally printed flexible packaging in Wisconsin, US.