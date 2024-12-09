The Pawfume Shop partners with UK-based packager for sustainable bottles
The Pawfume Shop has partnered with Spectra Packaging to supply sustainable bottles for its new Eco Range of pet shampoos.
The partnership will use two Spectra bottle designs: the 250 mL Tubular and the 100 mL Slim Tubular. These bottles’ translucent color aligns with The Pawfume Shop’s branding.
The bottles are made with 100% prevented ocean plastic (POP) post-consumer recycled PET, which conforms to Spectra and The Pawfume Shop’s commitment to reducing their environmental footprint.
“Choosing Spectra as our packaging partner was an easy decision,” says Pawfume Shop owner Katie Rehm. “Their expertise in working with materials like Prevented Ocean Plastic made them the ideal choice to bring our vision to life.”
POP is made from collected waste along a 50 kilometer (31 mile) coastline at risk of ocean pollution. Using POP materials, The Pawfume Shop reduces plastic from entering the ocean.
“By using 100% POP, we are helping to transform potential waste into a valuable resource, aligning with their sustainability goals and reinforcing Spectra’s dedication to tackling plastic pollution,” says Dan Smith, Spectra business manager.
Cosmetics for pets
Personal Care Insights has reported on the increase in pet products like dog perfume and dog paw balm.
Dolce and Gabbana released a dog perfume called Fefé, named after co-founder Domenico Dolce’s pet dog. The brand says the perfume is certified and pet-friendly, following a Safe Pet Cosmetics protocol.
However, Personal Care Insights reported on the concern of animal welfare groups like PETA, which say that dog owners should never apply scented sprays to animals. Dogs are highly sensitive to smells and rely on them to interact with their environment.
WagWell, a company selling pet care products, launched a microbiome-friendly dog paw balm that promotes healthy skin and protects it from environmental stressors.
The balm is certified as dog-friendly by MyMicrobiome, an independent certification institute. It is the first pet care product to meet MyMicrobiome’s standards for safe use.