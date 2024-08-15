Australian research shows BPA exposure in food packs increases autism risks in boys
15 Aug 2024 --- A new study has found that bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical commonly used in plastic packaging and the lining of food cans, increases the risk of autism in young boys. The research shows that boys exposed to BPA in the womb are more likely to display autism symptoms by the age of two and are six times more likely to be diagnosed with autism by the age of 11.
BPA, a chemical commonly used in the production of items like water dispensers, food storage containers and reusable bottles, is valued for its ability to make plastics strong and clear. However, it can leak out in trace amounts, raising concerns about its impact on human health. Historically, BPA has been found in various plastic and resin household products, including food containers, baby bottles, sippy cups and infant formula packaging.
The study, published in Nature Communications, found that higher levels of BPA exposure are associated with the suppression of aromatase, an important enzyme in brain development, particularly in boys. This suppression is linked to an increased likelihood of an autism diagnosis.
Impacts on brain health
The study, conducted by researchers at The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health in Parkville, Australia, suggests that while autism results from a combination of genetic and environmental factors, BPA exposure appears to play a contributory role.
This new research linking BPA to autism is not the first to suggest that the chemical may be associated with mental and behavioral disorders. Previous studies have found connections between BPA exposure and brain health.
Research from last year extends these findings to neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), indicating that plasticizer-associated pathways may contribute to the development of the condition. The research provides broader implications for understanding how BPA exposure, alongside other environmental and genetic factors, plays a role in the onset of these disorders.
Another US study observed positive associations between prenatal BPA urinary concentrations and self-reported symptoms of anxiety and depression among 10 to 12-year-old boys. These associations were not found in girls, highlighting a potential gender-specific impact of BPA.
Lori Hoepner, one of the leading authors of this study, tells Packaging Insights: “Cost-benefit analysis research has been conducted on both safer plastic substitutes for food packaging as well as the healthcare cost benefits from substitutes that are BPA-free. While there is an upfront cost to modifying packaging, the long-term benefits outweigh the short-term costs. The food industry should invest in their own R&D or third-party suppliers to update packaging materials and do a long-term cost-benefit analysis.”
“There needs to be a greater acknowledgment in clinical training and practice that there is a need for assessing environmental exposures as a part of the standard of care. ”
Further health concerns
BPA, a xenoestrogen that mimics hormones, has also been linked to various health issues, particularly at high doses. In men, BPA exposure has been associated with fertility problems, including impotence. In women, BPA has been found to decrease levels of estradiol, a crucial estrogen steroid and the primary female sex hormone.
Beyond reproductive health, BPA has been implicated in other health concerns. Research indicates that BPA exposure may exacerbate symptoms of Irritable Bowel Disease for altered gut microbiomes and exposure to toxins or pollutants can be potential triggers for the development and relapse of the condition.
Regarding children, BPA exposure has been associated with dental abnormalities like molar incisor hypomineralization, as the chemicals affect dental cells and disrupts enamel synthesis by targeting molecules similar to those found in other organs.
Furthermore, studies suggest that BPA and other plasticizers can contribute to obesity and metabolic disturbances by reprogramming precursor cells to develop into fat cells.
By Sichong Wang