Avantium expands Asian production capacity with Thai polymer specialist
Avantium is expanding its collaboration with Thai polymer producer SCG Chemicals Public Company (SCGC), to boost production of FDCA and PEF technology in Asia.
Avantium and SCGC are long-term strategic partners. SCGC, through SENFI Ventures, is a large investor in Avantium and collaborates with the company for CO2-based polymer technology.
The companies have decided to take the next step in their collaboration and accelerate the market adoption for FDCA and PEF in Asia.
This is backed by Avantium’s achievement in securing global industrial-scale capacity reservations and Flagship Plant offtake agreements in key markets such as rigid packaging and apparel.
A joint team will work with local and global brands to validate the market potential, further develop FDCA and PEF applications, and enhance volume commitments across the region to underpin future large-scale production in Asia.
Dr. Suracha Udomsak, chief operations and innovation officer at SCGC, states: “One of our aspirations is to become a leader in sustainability and green innovation. Avantium’s expertise in green business technology, along with SCGC’s presence in Asia, creates a solid basis for our collaboration. This initiative aligns with our strategy to grow our eco-friendly business and addresses the rapidly increasing demand for sustainable plastics in the Asian market.”
Tom van Aken, CEO of Avantium, adds: “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with SCGC, a key partner that shares our commitment to sustainability and innovation. SCGC’s commitment to work with Avantium to accelerate the market adoption of FDCA and PEF in Asia through joint market studies marks an important development in our global commercialization strategy.”
Avantium recently opened its flagship production plant in the Netherlands after 19 years of development.