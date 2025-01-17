Ball Corporation invests in Swedish packaging tech company for recyclable personal care products
Aluminum packaging provider Ball Corporation has partnered with Meadow to produce and sell the Meadow Kapsul, a refillable and recyclable aluminum can pre-filled with household and personal care products.
The Meadow Kapsul is a device in which an aluminum can acts like a cartridge with pre-filled products like soap or shampoo and is placed in a reusable dispenser. Victor Ljungberg, CEO of Meadow, speaks to Packaging Insights about the partnership with Ball Corporation and the Meadow Kapsul.
“Our key goal is to help product companies replace single-use linear packaging with our circular solution. The infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage can and its existing infrastructure offer unparalleled sustainability benefits, so we decided to take it to new categories. We have transformed the can into a pre-fill cartridge, which we call the Meadow Kapsul, to fit new usage areas beyond beverages,” says Ljungberg.
Ball Corporation says the device increases circularity in the supply chain and reduces the environmental impact of waste produced from personal care and household products.
“The proprietary Meadow Kapsul is a globally scalable solution that, through its existing production, can support volumes for the biggest consumer packaged goods. Its ultra-optimized and lightweight infinitely recyclable cans deliver unparalleled sustainability. And the design offers a unique consumer experience with a new level of convenience and premiumness,” says Ljungberg.
Ljungberg highlights the significant consumer trend towards refillable and reusable products, which contributes to the success of the Meadow Kapsul, designed to add more value to everyday household items.
Aluminum packaging
Aluminum is a material that can be recycled multiple times without losing quality. Using Ball’s global network of facilities and multi-market research, the partnership aims to contribute to the circulatory of aluminum packaging materials.
Ljungberg says: “Meadow and Ball have aligned interests in expanding the presence of the infinitely recyclable (circular) aluminum beverage can. The aluminum can industry is well optimized with efficient and scalable production, establishing collection behavior and well-performing end-of-life infrastructure — resulting in high recycling and recycled content rate — pathway toward circularity.”
Meadow also asserts that using pre-filled solutions reduces the use of material and energy in transporting products within the supply chain.
Ball Corporation and Meadow will display the Meadow Kapsul during Paris Packaging Week 2025 at the Global Aerosol and Dispensing Forum (ADF) on January 28– 29. Meadow Kapsul is also a finalist for the ADF Concept of the Year Award.
Ljungberg concludes: “The Meadow Kapsul can be implemented by many brands. We are currently focusing on the global high-performance computing market and are welcoming any partnerships, from brands to suppliers.”