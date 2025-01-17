Delfort markets cold-sealable barrier paper for temperature-sensitive foods
Delfort has launched a heat and cold-sealable barrier paper designed to protect foods such as ice cream, chocolates and candies as an alternative to traditional protection materials.
The paper packaging solution offers moisture, oxygen, aroma and fat resistance. Developing paper that can also be cold-sealed is particularly important for food items that can melt or be damaged by heat-sealing processes.
Combining the paper with cold seal coatings such as the solution developed by Henkel, Delfort’s paper provides robust protection against external elements. The product ensures good taste, appearance and texture of foods.
“Delfort’s barrier paper was optimally designed with a paper surface that makes it compatible with a range of cold seals from Henkel, each tailored for specific requirements of relevant flow pack structures,” says Dr. Freddy E. Boscán G, manager PD Innovation Flexible Coatings at Henkel.
“These cold seals promote circularity by being certified as recycling-compatible and enable sustainable packaging solutions that align with the industry’s shift toward a closed-loop economy.”
Strength and sustainability
Delfort’s paper offers strength despite its lightweight design. Furthermore, the paper is flex-crack resistant and withstands the demands of handling and transportation. The company says the product is PFAS-free and recyclable according to the CEPI method, combining functionality with sustainability.
The paper withstands the rigors of packaging and handling, ensuring it doesn’t tear or open unintentionally, keeping your products secure from production to delivery. Additionally, the release coating on top of the cold seal of the paper prevents the paper from sticking to itself during storage or processing, making it easy to work with and ensuring smooth operations on packaging lines.
The combination of strength and non-blocking performance provides reliability and convenience, so customers’ products remain protected along the supply chain.
Maintaining texture and quality
Delfort’s paper prevents moisture from penetrating the packaging, boasting a moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR) of less than 10, measured at 23 degrees Celsius and 85% humidity.
The low MVTR keeps products dry and maintains their texture and quality. This prevents freezer burn, which can degrade texture and flavor. Meanwhile, the paper’s barrier ensures that frozen foods do not become icy or dried out over time.
A low MVTR is also important for non-frozen food products like powdered foods, dry snacks and baked goods that are “highly sensitive” to humidity changes.
With an oxygen transmission rate (OTR) of less than 30, Delfort says its barrier paper restricts oxygen from entering the package. This is crucial for products such as chocolates and nuts, preventing rancidity and preserving flavor and nutritional value.
For non-frozen foods, the company asserts that a low OTR helps preserve the product’s natural aroma, maintaining the sensory experience of premium confectionery and snacks.