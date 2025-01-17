Beyond The Headlines: Mondi’s WorldStar Awards, Starlinger’s PET recycling facility
This week in industry news, Mondi was selected as the winner of multiple WorldStar Awards for innovation in packaging and Starlinger Group provided a PET bottle-to-bottle line for the Indian recycler Alpha Ecoplast. Meanwhile, Pelican Energy Partners acquired Skolnik Industries, a US manufacturer of premium customized industrial packaging solutions.
In brief: Recognitions
Mondi won ten WorldStar Awards for its “innovative packaging solutions,” including a paper bag without free film, TopLockBox, Eco-Cage and Bumperpac — serving customers in the e-commerce, industrial and consumer industries. The WorldStar Global Packaging Awards recognize packaging innovations , attracting 550 entries from 40 countries in 2025.
The US Better Earth certified B corporation specializing in 100% BPI compostable products was featured in the 2025 Top Impact Companies list by Real Leaders for the second consecutive year. Better Earth is committed to delivering compostable packaging “that makes sustainability goals attainable” while encouraging regenerative circularity within the foodservice industry.
In brief: Launches, approvals and facilities
The German Starlinger Group provided a PET bottle-to-bottle line for Indian recycler Alpha Ecoplast — the Starlinger recoSTAR PET 215 HC iV+ PET bottle-to-bottle recycling system. The new line was installed in their new facility near the city of Kosamba, Gujarat State. The system includes Starlinger’s biggest single extruder size, reaching an output of up to 2,700 kg of bottle-grade pellets per hour. The PET bottle-to-bottle recycling system is equipped with a pre-drying unit, high-vacuum degassing, a continuous filtration system and an underwater pelletizer.
TriMas Packaging, the largest operating group of the US-based TriMas, launched a new foaming pump under its patented Singolo product line. This foaming dispenser aims to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional pump design through its use of a recyclable polymeric spring, replacing the conventional metallic spring. It also accommodates different liquid viscosities and container designs. Approved by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, the dispenser caters to beauty, personal care and home care applications.
Copperprotek USA, the US division of Copperprotek SpA, received an FDA/FSIS GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) approval for its patented microparticle. As a result, an industrial-scale testing period will begin in 2025. Copperprotek is a biotechnology research firm that produces a patented 100% copper microparticle, the first copper salts-based shelf life extension additive cleared by the FDA and FSIS, designed to be layered into food-packaging materials.
In brief: Acquisitions and rebrandings
Pelican Energy Partners, a strategic investment private equity firm based in Houston, US, announced its acquisition of Skolnik Industries, a US manufacturer of premium customized industrial packaging solutions used for the critical contents of commercial and regulated end industries. Skolnik will continue to be run by Dean Ricker, the company’s president.
PAG, a private equity investment firm focused on the Asia Pacific region, announced that it purchased a majority stake in the India-based Pravesha Industries, a packaging company active in the pharmaceutical industry. Pravesha produces more than 15,000 metric tons of plastic bottles, closures and drums and more than two billion units of cartons, labels and leaflets annually. About 95% of Pravesha’s packaging products are used in developed markets, including the US and Europe.
Imperial Dade, a North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products and janitorial supplies, announced that it is acquiring Freedman & Sons, a manufacturer of food service disposables, restaurant equipment for the tabletop and Jan-san industries. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.