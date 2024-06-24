BASF and Encina boost circular plastics economy with new partnership
24 Jun 2024 --- BASF and Encina Development Group, an ISCC Plus-certified circular chemicals manufacturer, are jointly supplying chemically recycled circular benzene derived from post-consumer end-of-life plastics.
With the move, BASF aims to strengthen the circular economy by integrating more chemically recycled, circular-based raw materials into its production processes. BASF will use the chemically recycled benzene for its broad Ccycled product portfolio.
“Through our partnership with Encina, we drive BASF’s transformation by increasing recycling-based feedstocks to offer more Ccycled products to our customers, for example, in the packaging, textile and automotive industries,” says Thomas Ohlinger, vice president for Traded Products at BASF.
Accelerating feedstock transformation
Encina’s circular chemicals are used in the production of every-day and novel plastics. The chemical manufacturer’s proprietary catalytic technology produces drop-in quality and high yield circular feedstocks.
“Encina is proud to partner with BASF, an industry leader renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability,” says David Roesser, Encina’s CEO.
“This agreement is a big step on the transformative journey toward a truly circular economy, where waste is minimized, and resources are maximized for a more sustainable future.”
BASF’s approach toward achieving circularity encompasses the increasing use of recycled and renewable feedstocks, shaping new material cycles and creating new business models.
The collaboration with Encina shows BASF’s dedication to accelerating the feedstock transformation.
“Our agreement with BASF demonstrates that circularity is not just a concept but a tangible reality within our reach,” adds Roesser.
Earlier this month, BASF extended its portfolio of certified compostable biopolymers to include a new “biomass-balanced” version of Ecoflex — the company’s brand of polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) frequently used in compounding biopolymers.