BASF expands renewable feedstock portfolio with waste-derived biopolymers
11 Jun 2024 --- BASF is extending its portfolio of certified compostable biopolymers to include a new “biomass-balanced” version of Ecoflex — the company’s brand of polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) frequently used in compounding biopolymers.
The new Ecoflex F Blend C1200 BMB is claimed to have a 60% lower product carbon footprint than BASF’s standard Ecoflex grade. It is also organically recyclable at its end of use. At the beginning of its production, BASF switches out fossil-based raw materials with renewable feedstock from waste and residual biomass.
“As a pioneer of biopolymers, we are continuously striving to support our customers in the transition to a circular economy with renewable resources,” says Marcel Philipp Barth, head of global business management for Biopolymers at BASF.
“Our ecoflex BMB, an industry-first on the global biopolymers market, advances the sustainability efforts in the packaging industry by reducing the use of fossil resources, decreasing GHG emissions and driving the use of renewable feedstock derived from organic waste and residual biomass.”
Drop-in solution
In BASF’s biomass balance approach, a part of the fossil feedstock is replaced by waste-based renewable resources in the first steps of the manufacturing process.
The renewable amount is then attributed to specific products at the end of the manufacturing process by means of a third-party certified method: BASF has established a chain of custody from the renewable feedstock it uses through to the final product.
An independent certification confirms that BASF has replaced the required quantities of fossil feedstock for the biomass balanced product that customers buy with renewable feedstock according to the REDcert2 and ISCC PLUS requirements.
BASF highlights that Ecoflex BMB reduces the need for extra investment into new processing lines. This version is designed to perform identically to the conventional grade of PBAT in terms of properties, quality, machine processability and biodegradation certificates.
“As a result, customers do not need to re-qualify their applications made of Ecoflex BMB, reformulate the compounds or adapt their existing manufacturing processes. They can rely on the same performance to which they are accustomed and benefit from a drop-in solution,” states BASF.
Ecoflex solution
Shifting away from petroleum-derived feedstocks for plastic production toward bio-based feedstocks is of the highest priority to make the polymer industry more environmentally sustainable, according to market researcher IDTechEx.
Since its introduction in 1998, BASF has marketed Ecoflex as the first commercially available biodegradable and certified compostable biopolymer on the market.
When blended with PLA to create BASF’s certified compostable bioplastic, Ecovio, Ecoflex provides flexibility and toughness.
BASF-cited studies have demonstrated advantages of Ecovio for production, packaging and shelf life of food and the collection of food waste.
However, in producing PBAT, BASF stresses that it is not yet possible to fully avoid fossil resources.
“With Ecoflex BMB, BASF closes this gap and offers a solution that is organically recyclable at the end of life,” highlights the supplier. “These advantages are based on the material’s properties, including its certifications for biodegradability in commercial and home composting, as well as in agricultural soil.”
“Ecoflex and Ecovio support the collection of food waste ensuring that nutrients are returned to the soil by high-quality compost. This contributes to a circular economy by closing the nutrient cycle via organics recycling.”
