Mondi’s multi-million deal in Finish paper mill boosts fruit and vegetable packaging production
24 Jun 2024 --- Mondi has invested €125 million (US$134 million) in its containerboard mill in Kuopio, Finland, increasing production capacity by 55,000 metric tons annually.
The investment includes upgrades to the wood yard, fiber line, evaporation plant and paper machine producing ProVantage Powerflute, a high-performance fluting used in fresh fruit and vegetable trays and boxes.
“We are delighted to celebrate the completion of this significant investment and the opportunity it gives us to continue providing high-quality, sustainable products to our customers. It also demonstrates our commitment to supporting economic growth in the region and securing the long-term viability of the Kuopio mill,” says Andrew King, CEO at Mondi Group.
Markus Gärtner, CEO at Mondi Corrugated Packaging, adds: “Mondi’s purpose is to be sustainable by design, and investments like this support our MAP2030 sustainability commitments around circular-driven packaging and paper solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.”
“The local community will benefit from a modernized mill, including improvements in safety and environmental performance.”
Boosting efficiency
The investment will enhance product quality for the benefit of our customers and improve environmental performance by reducing GHG emissions per ton of paper and improving resource and energy efficiency.
Mondi Kuopio held an inauguration event attended by local politicians and partners, highlighting the shared effort to foster economic growth and environmental responsibility.
Recently, Mondi partnered with Traceless Materials for a new coating solution based on by-products from the agricultural industry and launched two containerboard papers blending fresh and recycled fibers.