Belgian retailers form reusable packaging coalition to bring systemic change to waste management
Albert Heijn, Aldi, Carrefour, Colruyt, Delhaize and Lidl join forces with the Reusable Packaging Coalition, a collaboration to explore opportunities for reusable packaging. Their first pilot project focuses on transitioning to reusable packaging for mushrooms in the Mechelen region.
The coalition aims to investigate and standardize the large-scale reuse of packaging. This coalition emerged from the Green Deal Anders Verpakt, a Flemish initiative promoting packaging reuse and prevention.
The coalition’s first pilot project targets reusable packaging for fresh produce, and plans that by mid-2025, consumers can purchase mushrooms in reusable containers.
“The retail sector has made significant efforts to make packaging more sustainable by improving recyclability and avoiding unnecessary packaging. The next big leap for our sector is shifting to reusable packaging,” says Henriane Gilliot, environmental project manager at the sector federation Comeos.
Legislation compliance
The containers will be industrially cleaned and refilled by producers, allowing them to be reused multiple times.
With the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation banning single-use plastic packaging for fruits and vegetables under 1.5 kg, the coalition ensures that the new system will not compromise shelf life or food safety.
“This consortium initiative is a unique opportunity to create a reusable concept across the entire chain, breaking company boundaries,” says Filip Fransen, senior category director for Foodservice at packaging solution provider deSter.
Despite growing interest in the circular economy, there remains a gap between ambition and concrete action, stress the coalition partners. Initiatives often fail due to a lack of collaboration and standardization.
Standardization of packaging is necessary to simplify the reuse process for consumers, ensuring they do not have to think about where to return different containers. Belgian waste service management company Fost Plus plays a key role in the project, helping consumers adopt reusable alternatives.
Changing waste management
With the launch of the Reusable Packaging Coalition, all major retailers in Belgium are pooling their efforts, making the project an inspiration for systemic change in waste management.
The coalition is coordinated by Made, experts in design and innovation, and supported by a diverse group of experts in reuse and packaging. “This coalition is a game changer in terms of scale and collaboration,” highlights Tom Domen, Circular Innovation Catalyst at Made.
The Reusable Packaging Coalition includes companies, start-ups and social economy participants. Partners include Fost Plus (business model and consumer behavior), Pack4Food (food safety), MIVAS (cleaning), FME (produce grower), Kingslize Premium Pizza (logistics), Twintag & M-ECS (software), GS1 (standardization), deSter (packaging) and Comeos.