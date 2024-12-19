Sustainability Without Compromise
Berry Global and Void Technologies to commercialize recyclable film for pet food packs

19 Dec 2024 | By Libby Davis
pet food packaging

(Image credit: Berry Global).

Berry Global partners with UK-based materials science company Void Technologies to commercialize their high-performance PE film for pet food packaging, compliant with direct food contact standards in North America and Europe.

Berry Global says the PE film is strong and puncture-resistant. The product combines Void VO+ technology, specifically the 1300 Series PE Voiding Agent, with Berry Global’s proprietary film formulation and machine direction orientation knowledge. 

Graeme Karney, CEO at Void Technologies, says: “Utilizing our patented VO+ cavitation technology, Void and Berry have collaborated to develop and commercialize a high-performance PE film that enables a recyclable all-PE structure in a previously multi-material packaging application.” 

The result is cavitated microscale air pockets in the film that reduce density and boost opacity. Berry Global asserts that manufacturers can produce high-performance films with less plastic, reducing emissions and waste. 

Caleb Triplett, Berry Global’s director of product management for Flexible Packaging, adds: “As brand owners and consumers continue to reach for sustainable packaging solutions, Berry believes that partnerships are a key part of our value proposition.”

Premium pet food packaging 

Consumers are increasingly viewing their pets as family members. This so-called “humanization” trend demands premium pet product packaging to be sustainable and convenient. 

Moreover, a recent study from Amcor looked at the impact of the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation on pet food packaging. Under the regulation, pet food packaging must contain post-consumer recycled content, be recycle-ready and follow an “eco-modulation” criteria. 

