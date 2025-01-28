Berry Global equips Danish dry mortar specialist with PCR film for bags
Berry Global is providing its NorDiVent form-fill-seal (FFS) film to Marlon, a Danish dry mortar company. The dry packaging solution NorDiVent incorporates 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, aiming to assist Marlon in meeting its sustainability goals.
Berry’s NorDiVent film’s durable and waterproof construction is dust-free, lets out air, and provides moisture protection, enabling the dry mortar to be stored outdoors.
“The ongoing reduction in virgin material usage and incorporation of recycled plastic are critical elements in improving the sustainability of our packaging,” says Søren Hammer, production manager at Marlon.
“Specialist products such as ours also need the best packaging in terms of protection and convenience to ensure the highest quality and user experience for our customers. Through our partnership with Berry and thanks to the company’s technical know-how, we have been able to ensure that both requirements have been achieved with no compromise.”
Neal Geryl, business development director for Berry Global Flexible Films, says: “Berry and Marlon share an ongoing commitment to sustainability in all areas of our operations.”
“It is very pleasing when partnerships like ours can achieve positive results that deliver real benefits for ourselves and our customers.”
From virgin to PCR plastic
In partnership with Berry, Marlon has switched from NorDiVent bags made from 100% virgin plastic to a version containing 30% PCR plastic. The packaging film has also been downgauged by 7% while maintaining its strength.
Reducing virgin plastic use is part of ongoing initiatives between Berry and Marlon, which aim to increase the inclusion of recyclate and further downgauge. Trials have already been conducted.
Berry seeks to improve recyclability and reduce the footprint of its solutions by increasing the use of polymers that utilize renewable resources and refill and reuse systems.
Berry’s recycled polymers are independently certified to show traceability and reassurance on chain-of-custody claims while maintaining high technical performance, consistency, and quality.