Schur collaborates with Ishida for automated packaging solutions
Schur, the Danish label and marking packaging company, has partnered with Ishida, a Japan-based machinery and automation company, to increase each company’s market potential and share resources.
Ishida supplies weighing and quality control systems for packaging manufacturing. Since January 23, Schur has the agency for Ishida in Denmark. It is managed by Schur Automation, merging expertise in automated packing solutions, logistics, marking, and quality control equipment.
Johan Schur, CEO of Schur, says: “We are proud to announce this new partnership with Ishida. It produces industry-leading products in weighing and quality control, which we have previously offered on our automated packing lines and now look forward to offering to the market as an official Ishida supplier.”
Schur and Ishida previously collaborated on joint customer projects and at trade shows.
Dave Tiso, managing director from Ishida Europe, says: “Schur is well-established on the Danish market — and in Scandinavia — with its packaging and automation solutions, so they can be a great partner in gaining more market share and introducing new solutions to future Ishida/Schur customers.”
Schur says that despite their cultural differences, both companies’ attitudes to working culture, business conduct, and innovation set the stage for a rewarding collaboration.
