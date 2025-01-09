Lifoam equips shipping operations provider with temperature-controlled packs for dangerous goods
Lifoam, a subsidiary of Altor Solutions, will supply dangerous goods (DG) shipping operations company DGeo with eco-friendly foam packaging to be used for temperature regulation, impact protection and void filling. BioEPS can replace traditional polystyrene (EPS) foam, which is not biodegradable.
Lifoam says that BioEPS uses a bio-based additive that enables the breakdown of material in a bio-reactive landfill at an average rate of 92% over four years. Once it has degraded, BioEPS does not leave microplastics in the environment.
Scott Dyvig, senior director of new business development at Lifoam, says: “By utilizing BioEPS packaging, companies and consumers can get all the benefits of traditional EPS with a better end-of-life story.”
John Glaser, director of packaging development at DGeo, adds: “Adding BioEPS packaging to our product portfolio allows us to provide an environmentally-friendly replacement to traditional EPS that delivers the same quality and function for a comparable price.”
Biodegradable packaging
There is increasing demand for packaging companies to move to sustainable protective packaging without compromising on convenience or performance.
Last month, Stora Enso supplied eco-friendly protective packaging to Norwegian electrical appliances supplier Wilfa. The protective inserts are made with corrugated boards, and Papira–Stora Enso’s bio-based foam is made of wood fibers sourced from sustainably managed Nordic forests.
Meanwhile, The German Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging IVV has developed a paper packaging production process using plants that grow in peatland (a wetland environment), such as peat moss, reed and reed canary grass.