Berry Global releases PCR polymer for home care and industrial packs
Berry Global has launched a post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic polymer for non-contact sensitive packaging in the home care and industrial sectors.
CleanStream Home and Industrial polymers are suitable for bins, paint containers, and plant pots. The purity of PCR content means it can be included in higher percentages in all packs that demand technical performance, such as trigger spray heads and the lid, ring, and handle of paint containers.
Mark Roberts, circular economy director at Berry’s Consumer Products International division, says: “Much of the current industry output of recycled plastic for non-contact-sensitive products is used for items such as drainage products, automotive parts, and furniture.”
“However, increasing consumer demand for more sustainable packaging has driven the need for a higher purity recycled polymer suitable for more challenging applications and which can also maximize the use of PCR content. CleanStream Home and Industrial has been introduced to provide high-quality material to meet vital aesthetic, safety, and functionality requirements.”
CleanStream can be recycled in existing waste management systems for a “closed-looped solution that delivers a more reliable and consistent” supply chain, says Berry. Using AI, automated identification, sorting, and decontamination, the recycled polymer can be sorted like simple material-based recycling.
A study conducted by environmental sustainability consultant Quantis determined that packaging made with CleanStream has nearly 35% lower CO2 emissions than virgin plastic — a reduction of 36,000 tons annually. “This equates to the production of around 26 million five-litre paint containers,” says the company.
Recently, Berry Global introduced a bottle and cap solution made entirely from PCR plastic for Green Oil. The performance lubricants manufacturer specializes in plant-based alternatives to petrochemical-based penetrating oils and lubricants.