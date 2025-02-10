Berry Global develops PCR packaging for Green Oil’s lubricant brand
Berry Global has introduced a bottle and cap solution made entirely from PCR plastic for performance lubricants manufacturer Green Oil.
Green Oil specializes in environmentally friendly alternatives to petrochemical-based penetrating oils and lubricants, using plant-based ingredients that are fully biodegradable and free from polytetrafluoroethylene.
Seeking a “sustainable packaging solution” for its Gardinól lubricant range, Green Oil required a bottle made from PCR plastic while providing control over the lubricant’s flow.
The companies say that while the bottle was initially manufactured using PCR plastic, developing a sustainable cap and applicator nozzle proved more challenging due to the lack of a reliable PCR PP supply. However, Berry Global explains it resolved this issue with its proprietary CleanStream recycled plastic, enabling the closure to be produced from PCR materials as well.
Further enhancing its recyclability, the closure incorporates a non-carbon black masterbatch, making it detectable by Near Infra-Red scanners utilized in waste sorting facilities.
The bottle also uses Prevented Ocean Plastics, a material sourced from plastic waste collected in coastal areas at risk of ocean plastic pollution. This recycled plastic is said to meet regulatory health and safety standards and remains fully traceable back to its origin.
Last month, Berry Global provided its NorDiVent form-fill-seal film to Marlon, a Danish dry mortar company. The dry packaging solution incorporates 30% PCR content.
The company also created a range of reusable bottles from PCR plastic for UK-based cleaning company The Bio-D Company. The new bottle’s design is said to facilitate reuse as it can be refilled multiple times at refill stores.