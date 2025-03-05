Global waste exports: Tipa CEO champions compostables as solution to plastic pollution crisis
Compostable packaging offers a “transformative solution” to global packaging waste exports by reducing waste at its source, according to Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder at compostable packaging company Tipa.
Global packaging waste exports remain a significant issue, warns Nissenbaum, who tells us that five million tons of waste are traded globally while European countries regularly rank in the world’s top ten plastic waste exporters.
We sit down with Nissenbaum to discuss how compostable packaging can reduce the dependency on waste exports. We also speak about recycling systems for compostables and how consumers can participate in their proper disposal.
How can compostable packaging help mitigate global waste exports?
Nissenbaum: Recent estimates show that the amount of plastic waste imported from the EU rose by 35% last year compared to 2022. Many countries export plastic waste they cannot manage domestically to nations that struggle to process it sustainably, exacerbating environmental and social challenges.
Unlike conventional plastics, compostable packaging is designed to fully decompose in composting environments, integrating into organic waste systems.
By replacing plastics that are difficult or impossible to recycle — such as flexible films and multilayered materials — compostable packaging can reduce the dependency on exporting waste and shift the focus toward local, sustainable waste management solutions that turn waste into a resource in the form of nutrient-rich soil that can be used for regenerative farming.
Does compostable packaging risk contaminating conventional recycling streams?
Nissenbaum: Maintaining clean recycling streams is a complex and critical issue. Contamination is also one of the reasons that recycling traditional plastic packaging for food is an inefficient and often unsuccessful process.
While compostable packaging is not designed for traditional recycling systems, clear labeling and proper consumer education are key to avoiding contamination. To address this, Tipa ensures that all its products are clearly marked as compostable, specifying whether they are suitable for industrial or home composting.
Collaborations with waste management providers, municipalities, and industry stakeholders help align disposal systems with the growing adoption of compostable materials. Ultimately, compostable packaging complements recycling by targeting applications where conventional plastic is a poor fit for the recycling process, such as food-contaminated packaging or thin, flexible films. Proper education and infrastructure development ensure these materials find their way into composting streams instead of recycling bins.
How can consumer awareness around the proper disposal of compostables be improved?
Nissenbaum: While awareness of compostable packaging is growing, there’s still a gap in consumer understanding of the proper disposal practices. Many people don’t yet have access to composting facilities or aren’t familiar with the concept of home composting beyond food scraps.
Tipa is committed to closing this gap through partnerships with initiatives to improve access to education and composting facilities, like the Composting Coalition UK and the Composting Consortium in the US. Additionally, we emphasize the importance of clear, intuitive labeling that helps consumers easily identify how to dispose of their compostable packaging.
Public awareness and composting campaigns, like those in Italy, further educate consumers on the benefits and proper use of compostable packaging. Increased collaboration across industries and governments will also help establish widespread composting infrastructure and guidelines.
How would you assess the UN Global Plastic Treaty negotiations so far?
Nissenbaum: INC-5 represented a pivotal moment in the global effort to tackle plastic pollution, but it also highlighted the complexity of achieving consensus among a diverse group of nations. While there were encouraging discussions on reducing plastic production and promoting sustainable alternatives, the agreement fell short in setting binding global commitments to shift away from conventional plastics.
For Tipa, the event reinforced the need for immediately deployable and scalable solutions to address the environmental impact of single-use plastics. Compostable materials can play a significant role in the transition to a more sustainable future by offering a practical alternative to hard-to-recycle plastics. However, global policies must prioritize innovation and infrastructure development to make these solutions widely accessible.
The plastic crisis cannot be solved by recycling alone. As the limitations of traditional recycling systems become clearer, we must adopt a diversified approach to waste management. Compostable packaging is one piece of the puzzle — a solution that aligns with circular economy principles by returning valuable organic materials to the earth.
As we move forward, collaboration between governments, industries, corporations, and consumers will be essential. Together, we can build a future where a significant portion of waste is no longer exported as a problem but managed sustainably at its source.
Tipa showcased new home-compostable packaging solutions at Packaging Innovations 2025, UK, including a bag zipper, fruit and vegetable sticker, and high-barrier metalized film. Gary Tee, VP for Global Converting at Tipa, told us about the challenges and opportunities for compostable packaging leaders with new waste regulations on the horizon.