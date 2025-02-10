Better Battery offers recyclable, plastic-free packaging portfolio
US-based Better Battery Co. (BBCo) provides plastic-free packaging for all products while ensuring high-quality solutions for consumers, setting a “new benchmark” in the battery industry.
BBCo is reportedly the first carbon-neutral alkaline battery company. The latest packaging offers seven small plastic-free solutions for various consumer needs that are FSC-certified and 100% recyclable, intended to reduce plastic pollution. The packaging also includes a reusable box for battery storage.
Jaclyn Byles, co-founder of BBCo, says: “In addition to being the first certified carbon-neutral battery company, and with our unique built-in recycling program for our kit line, we are demonstrating our commitment to sustainability through being the first to introduce 100% plastic-free packaging across our entire product line.”
The BBCo kit line features a fully recyclable built-in recycling option and includes a storage box for loose batteries. In addition, it has a prepaid shipping label to send used batteries back for recycling, “diverting not only packaging but also batteries from increasingly overfilling landfills,” says the battery company.
The battery company is committed to providing high-performance, environmentally conscious energy and packaging solutions without compromising quality or cost.
Similarly, battery company Energizer released a fully recyclable paper-based packaging. Set to launch in the US in March, it aims to enhance consumer convenience and retail efficiency while addressing the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions.