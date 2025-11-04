Beyond Meat unveils packaging redesign to accelerate recyclability
Key takeaways
- Eco-friendly: Beyond Meat’s new packaging uses 35% recycled plastic and is designed for recyclability.
- Branding: Grass-green color and updated photography emphasize plant-based ingredients and taste.
- Consumer appeal: Independent testing ranks the design highly for look, appeal, and clarity.
Beyond Meat is redesigning its packaging across its retail range in Europe over the coming months. Redesigned Beyond Burger Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Mince, and Beyond Burger Smash-Style products are set to launch in the UK this month.
The redesigned trays are made from 35% recycled plastic and can be recycled. The new packaging uses fewer materials for labeling than previous designs and features increased recycled content.
Beyond Meat wants to establish a premium solution with increased shelf impact. The newly adopted grass-green shade aims to reflect the company’s dedication to plant-based ingredients, while new product photography takes centre stage on pack, reportedly highlighting the brand’s “taste and quality.”
“We’re excited to bring improved recyclability, stronger brand presence, and greater shelf appeal to consumers and retailers across Europe with our new packaging design,” Bente van Dam-Vernooij, packaging design and development manager for EMEA at Beyond Meat. tells Packaging Insights.
“The refresh enhances shelf standout while reducing material use, to help consumers make the best choice for themselves, the planet, and animals, all while delivering a more modern, appetizing look that keeps delicious taste at the heart of our brand.”
Redesign innovations
Beyond Meat says it has conducted independent consumer testing which places the new design in the top 5% of more than 1,700 redesigns. Consumers reportedly rated the design as consistently above average for its impactful look, appetite appeal, and clear labeling.
The Beyond Meat packaging redesign was developed in collaboration with brand and packaging design agency Equator Design.
Beyond Burger Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Mince, and Beyond Burger Smash-Style, will be available in the new packaging in the frozen aisles of select UK retailers from November, with the wider chilled range expected to roll out over the coming months.
Packaging Insights recently spoke to Sealpac and Cirkla about their latest meat and fish packaging innovations, aiming to meet the industry’s unique challenges of providing safety, functionality, and protection.
In other redesign news, Gentlebrand combined bold color and cultural sensitivity for Saudi Arabia’s dairy brand Nadec.