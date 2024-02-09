Beyond The Headlines: Amazon reduces packaging waste, ProAmpac markets high-barrier fiber tech
09 Feb 2024 --- This week in industry news, Amazon expanded its Ships in Product Packaging (SIPP) program and ProAmpac launched a high-barrier fiber-based solution engineered for thermoforming applications. Meanwhile, DS Smith was recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).
In brief: Business news
Amazon started expanding its SIPP program to all its “Fulfillment by Amazon” sellers across the US and Canada. The program is designed to reduce packaging waste by testing packages to ship in the original manufacturer’s packaging without additional Amazon packaging. The e-commerce giant says since 2015, packaging programs like SIPP have reduced average packaging per shipment by 41% and eliminated the need for over 2 million tons of packaging material. Furthermore, in 2022, 11% of packages worldwide were shipped without Amazon packaging.
DS Smith was recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by environmental NGO CDP, securing a place on its annual “A List.” Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change questionnaire, DS Smith is one of the few companies that scored an “A” out of over 21,000 companies.
In brief: Product innovations
ProAmpac launched its latest sustainable technology in Europe, branded ProActive Recyclable FibreSculpt. This high-barrier fiber-based solution is engineered for thermoforming applications suitable for various products, including chilled cooked meats, cold cuts, sliced cheese and fish. FibreSculpt offers several sustainability benefits, including being lightweight, holding “optimum” operational efficiencies, improved shelf appeal and curbside recyclability.
Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) highlighted its new recyclable Flexible range, which comprises kp FlexiLid EH 145 R, kp FlexiFlow EH 145 R and kp FlexiVac R, as an example of how flexible packaging can be created with recyclability at the forefront of design — a “step-change” for the protein industry. Certified and validated by third-party organizations as fully recyclable, the kp FlexiFlow EH 145 R barrier flow wrap film solution delivers product protection while reducing plastic weight by 75%. The high-barrier film extends shelf life, preserves product quality and is compatible with all vertical flow pack machines for supply chain versatility.
ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by pharmaceutical company GSK, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders, announced Dovato (dolutegravir/ lamivudine) is now available in a blister pack in the US. Dovato is approved as a complete regimen to treat HIV-1 infection in adults with no antiretroviral (ARV) treatment history. The Dovato blister pack is a monthly 30-count box containing five sheets of tablets. Created based on insights from the HIV community, each sheet is about the size of a credit card and perforated, and designed to be small, discreet and not bulky. The sheets allow people living with HIV to view the number of pills left and track their doses.
The Angel Soft brand brought Angel — the character from its first-ever animated campaign — to its new packaging, arriving in US stores this month. The move is a testament to the brand’s commitment to engaging with its customer base in innovative and meaningful ways. The Angel Soft packaging has featured a photorealistic baby — which inspired the new campaign — since the brand’s launch in 1987. Following the success of their 2023 campaign featuring an animated cast of angel characters, the brand is committing to the campaign long-term by replacing the photorealistic baby with the campaign’s hero character, “Angel.”
In brief: Sustainability moves
The Carlsberg Group released its ESG Report and Human Rights Report for 2023. The group maintained momentum toward the Together Towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB) targets and commitments launched in August 2022. With its 2023 ESG and Human Rights reports, the group marked its first full year of the TTZAB program and showed steady progress across its eleven focus areas. The Carlsberg Group enhanced transparency within selected focus areas based on new data insights, new activities and evolving stakeholder interests. The ESG Report 2023 provides more details on the group’s value chain carbon emissions and packaging and a summary of its preliminary double materiality assessment, done in preparation for the upcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive that will reshape ESG reporting going forward.
Approximately 72 American workers employed in the US forest products industry descended on Washington DC this week, and had more than 535 visits with Members of Congress and Administration officials. Their goal was to educate elected officials on the impacts of legislative and regulatory decisions on the environment and on the families and communities that depend on forest products manufacturing for their livelihood. The group of workers from the Pulp and Paperworkers’ Resource Council, a grassroots organization of hourly employees in the forest products industry, aiming to educate Members of Congress and Administration officials at the US Environmental Protection Agency, the Office of Management and Budget and other government agencies on issues affecting American manufacturing jobs in their industry. They represent 53 mills across 18 states.
By Natalie Schwertheim