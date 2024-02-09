Sanofi Consumer Healthcare joins PulPac and PA Consulting in the Blister Pack Collective
09 Feb 2024 --- PulPac and PA Consulting (PA) have announced that Sanofi’s Consumer Healthcare (CHC) business has joined the Blister Pack Collective.
The Blister Pack Collective brings together pharma, consumer health, and FMCG businesses to accelerate progress “toward a world with more sustainable blister packaging, free from problem plastics like PVC.”
PA and PulPac seeded the collective and developed the underlying technology to make Dry Molded Fiber tablet blister packs. According to the duo, the adoption of Dry Molded Fiber tablet packs provides an opportunity to cut back on the 100,000 tons of plastic medicine packaging used every year.
Sanofi CHC first announced joining PA and PulPac’s Bottle Collective in April 2023. As a founding member of the Blister Pack and Bottle Collectives, Sanofi CHC is investing in developing Dry Molded Fiber packaging.
“We are very happy that a renowned brand like Sanofi CHC joins the collective and validates the innovative power of Dry Molded Fiber. From the beginning, we set out to replace single-use plastics globally by building an ecosystem of changemakers around our technology,” says Sanna Fager, chief commercial officer at PulPac.
“We are excited to see that vision come to life and be embraced by the industry. When brands join forces, change becomes possible and inevitable.”
Recyclable blister packs
Dry Molded Fiber blister packs and bottles are designed to be recycled in the same way as paper packaging. Sanofi CHC’s single-use plastic packaging will be eliminated, says the company, significantly improving its environmental profile.
Dry Molded Fiber technology minimizes CO2 emissions — leaving up to an 80% lower CO2 footprint than plastic and wet molded fiber — and requires minimal water usage. It enables the production of versatile tablet packs that are comparable to PVC packs in terms of design and tablet count, according to PulPac.
France Depaix, global head of design, product sustainability, and Packaging Innovation at Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, says: “We are proud to be a part of the Blister Pack Collective as we take significant steps to reduce our environmental footprint and contribute to a healthier planet. By fostering collaboration and adopting innovative solutions, we aspire to set new benchmarks for sustainability, inspiring our peers and partners to join us in this transformative journey.”
This Collective is one element of PA and PulPac’s mission to leverage Dry Molded Fiber to convert renewable plant fibers into a wide range of sustainable packaging and products. They claim that Dry Molded Fiber delivers a better environmental footprint than single-use plastics at a comparable speed, scalability and cost.
Sanofi’s Consumer Healthcare is a leading business in 150 countries and has over 11,000 employees. Sanofi CHC’s mission is to bring health into the hands of people worldwide, to make healthcare as simple as it should be, and to provide self-care solutions to allow people to better manage their personal well-being.
