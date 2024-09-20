Beyond The Headlines: Berry Global’s new closure, DS Smith’s packaging Oscar
20 Sep 2024 --- This week in industry news, Berry Global launched a tamper-evident pouring closure. Meanwhile, DS Smith received an award from packaging Oscar in recognition of the company’s innovation in packaging product solutions and Srichakra Polyplast commissioned two Starlinger PET recycling lines and tripled its bottle-grade rPET production capacities.
In brief: Launches and releases
Berry Global introduced the Pical Pouring Closure for edible oils, dressings and sauces, offering convenience, functionality and improved recyclability. Part of Berry’s B Circular portfolio, the closure complies with EU single-use plastic regulations. Its tamper-evident tab stays within the pack after opening for the first time, ensuring all components enter the recycling stream. The snap-on neck finish eliminates the need for an additional tamper-evident sleeve, enhancing sustainability. The lightweight HDPE closure is fully recyclable, featuring a one-piece flip-top design with an active hinge for easy use. It is said to ensure smooth product flow and accurate dispensing that reduces glugging, while a cut-off lip provides a clean finish at the end of pouring.
Südpack introduced the Multipeel reclose system as a packaging solution for sliced cheese and cold meats, preventing premature drying and maintaining freshness, flavor and appearance. The Multipeel system reduces moisture loss and waste while having a carbon footprint comparable to non-reclose options. The company’s PP-based Multipeel PurePP packaging has achieved over 90% recyclability certification, contributing positively to sustainability in food packaging.
PFlow Industries’ 21 Series Hydraulic Vertical Lift is a versatile solution for material lifting in various industries, including food manufacturing, highlighted by the company. It handles loads up to 6,000 lbs, with a vertical rise up to 22 feet and a speed of 24–30 feet per minute. Its 2-post design is said to ensure safety and durability. The system complies with ASME B20.1 standards and includes safety features like certified safety cams and an optional DeckLock Safety System, providing added security.
In brief: Trade shows and awards
DS Smith received a packaging Oscar at the 62nd International Agricultural and Food Fair (AGRA 2024) for its innovative “Protection for Car Wheel Carriers,” a sustainable fiber-based and corrugated cardboard solution that replaces Styrofoam inserts for heavy industrial products. This design optimizes space, allows easy assembly, and is possible to be reused or recycled. Additionally, DS Smith’s “Universal Protection for Household Blenders” was nominated for its effective use of corrugated cardboard over polystyrene, reducing material use and CO2 emissions in the supply chain.
At Fakuma, Promix Solutions will showcase components for producing light foams, including static mixers, melt coolers and inline viscometers for real-time process control. Promix Microcell Technology reduces product weight by 20-50% using eco-friendly atmospheric gasses, cutting raw material usage. Suitable for applications like films, sheets, foam core and corrugated pipes as well as profiles, cable sheathing, blow molds and blown films blow molds, this technology can be integrated into new or existing extrusion lines. The company’s “Visco-P” inline viscometer measures real-time viscosity directly in the melt stream, ensuring homogeneous melt without clogging or material loss, making it ideal for recyclates and shear-sensitive materials.
In brief: Expansions and financial reports
Südpack Medica’s expansion in Coulmer, France, is progressing on schedule, with operations set to begin by July 2025, doubling the cleanroom pouch production capacity. The facility focuses on sterile barrier systems for medical, pharmaceutical and diagnostic applications as well as product-contacting components of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Südpack Medica offers a comprehensive product range, including three-side-seal pouches and tubular bags. The company also provides tailored solutions with fast delivery times and flexible order quantities, utilizing Tyvek grades and medical paper materials.
Srichakra Polyplast tripled its bottle-grade rPET production in early 2024 by adding two new Starlinger PET bottle-to-bottle recycling lines. Located near Hyderabad, India, the facility now produces 42,000 tons of rPET annually. These new lines complement existing Starlinger lines installed in 2021, further expanding Srichakra’s post-consumer PET bottle and polyolefin recycling capabilities.
Huhtamaki announced that in 2025, it will publish financial information on the following dates: Results for 2024 on February 14, the annual report in the week of March 10, the interim report on April 24, the half-year report on July 24 and another interim report on October 23. Silent periods will occur before each report. Huhtamaki’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for April 24, 2025, with shareholders able to request agenda items by submitting written requests to the board by March 4, 2025.
By Sichong Wang