Alpla begins food-safe HDPE recycling in the Netherlands
Key takeaways
- Alpla establishes a new Dutch recycling company to produce food-safe HDPE recyclate using a patented solvent-based process supported by the Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth.
- A four-year pilot with NTCP in Heerenveen will evaluate the technology and aims for EFSA approval in line with EU PPWR requirements for 2030.
- Alpla plans to industrialize the process globally, building on its 400,000-metric-ton recycling capacity and recent expansion activities in Serbia, Thailand, and Brazil.
Alpla has launched a new recycling company in the Netherlands to produce a food-safe, high-density PE (HDPE) recycled material for packaging applications. The innovation project is funded by the Dutch Ministry of Climate Policy and Green Growth and aims to facilitate compliance with the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).
Alpla and the Dutch National Test Center Circular Plastics (NTCP) in Heerenveen are now evaluating the patented solvent-based process at a pilot plant in the same town. This initial project will run for four years and will conclude in time for the full rollout of the PPWR in 2030.
“To date, there is no certified process in the EU for the production of food-grade HDPE recycled material. Our highly efficient technology for cleaning and processing post-consumer recycled material could be a real game changer,” says Michael Heyde, head of the technology recycling division at Alpla.
The company adds that the process is not just future-proof but also an affordable solution for plastic food packaging. It aims to obtain approval from the European Food Safety Authority.
“The construction and operation of the pilot plant will provide valuable insights for scaling up the process. Alpla has set up its own recycling company in the Netherlands for this purpose.”
Martine Brandsma, CEO at NTCP, adds: “This cooperation with Alpla fits with the core activities and mission of NTCP as an independent knowledge institute, to facilitate and accelerate technology developments with frontrunner parties. New technologies are needed to completely close the plastics value chain while reducing waste.”
Alpla’s latest innovation
Alpla already produces recycled PET and HDPE materials in its own recycling division at 14 locations worldwide. It offers 400,000 metric tons of “installed and projected” recycling output capacity.
The company processes most of its recycled material into packaging. The company states that the industrialization of the patented technology tested in Heerenveen could enable “readily available food packaging made from recycled HDPE” for the FMCG market.
Recently, Alpla acquired the production facility of closure manufacturer Energoplast in Serbia and opened a second location in Thailand to strengthen its presence in the Asia Pacific region. Its recycling unit, Alplarecycling, joined the Brazilian HDPE recycling company Clean Bottle and acquired a majority stake in the joint venture.