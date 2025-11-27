Vitrapack expands capacity and reduces waste with Bobst printing press
Key takeaways
- Bobst supplies Vitrapack with Expert CI flexo press, enhancing print quality and reducing waste.
- Partnership strengthens focus on sustainability, color innovation, and process efficiency.
- Vitrapack targets long-term goals with higher production capacity and reduced ink waste.
Vitrapack, a Belgium-based printing company specializing in flexible packaging, has enhanced its production capabilities with the installation of the Bobst Expert CI flexo press.
The press enables Vitrapack to reduce lead times and waste, while ensuring consistent print quality across all operations.
Following a 20-year partnership, Bobst equipped Vitrapak with its 10-color Expert CI, a press designed for continuous process efficiency with a web width of 1300 mm and higher print speeds.
Jan Laeremans, co-owner and delegated administrator at Vitrapack, says: “Our first Bobst press in 2009 and the two 20SIX presses have performed exceptionally well, so we had no hesitation in choosing another Bobst press. But we needed a wider specification. The new Expert CI has a capacity that is around 25% higher.”
Color innovation
According to Bobst, the decision for Vitrapack to install the Expert CI was rooted in addressing sustainability and customization trends within the packaging industry.
The collaboration is also in partnership with Rask, the pre-press and repro sister company of Vitrapack, and Co-ëfficiënt, a data-driven consulting service.
Laeremans says: “With Co-ëfficiënt’s expertise and support, we achieved a high improvement in overall equipment effectiveness and a substantial reduction in the press time and waste required for ink and color adjustments.”
“As a result, we also use much less ink and generate significantly lower volumes of residual ink. Their expertise is crucial in refining our color matching processes to ensure precision and consistency with minimal waste.”
Moreover, the machine is said to offer color accuracy and process control that, combined with advanced automation and smartGPS technology, enable “quick job changeovers with minimal substrate waste.”
Long-term goals
The Expert CI runs alongside two older Bobst presses at Vitrapak's facility. The press is equipped with a Full Surface Matrix intercolor drying system, which helps prevent substrate stretching.
The print machine is also equipped with the AV 3.O smartGPS system, which aims to shorten setup time and reduce material waste by streamlining operations.
Marco Carrara, technology sales director at Bobst, says: “Vitrapack immediately experienced a strong impact from the installation of the Bobst Expert CI, with a solid increase in volume and a significant reduction in time and waste.”
“But beyond equipment efficiency, it is the close partnership between our two companies that is driving innovation, supporting Vitrapack to develop the solutions it needs to meet customer demands and achieve its long-term goals.”
Vitrapak is currently planning to replace one of the older Bobst machines with an updated version.
In a recent interview with Packaging Insights, software company T.con told us that data-driven tools are increasingly helping packaging and F&B manufacturers improve operational transparency, efficiency, and sustainability.