BrauBeviale 2024: Sidel to showcase beer packaging solutions to align with latest trends
Sidel will present its complete collection of turnkey packaging lines and new bottle washer for the beer and beverage industries at the upcoming BrauBeviale trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, November 26–28).
“We know beer and beverage manufacturers need futureproof packaging that aligns with consumer trends, industry needs and evolving regulations. Our experts are here to help ensure a high-quality product and efficient processing line,” says Guillaume Rolland, vice president for Sales Beverage for Europe and Central Asia at Sidel.
“Sidel’s solutions help manufacturers enhance the use of returnable and refillable packaging, ensuring quality and safety while aligning with the EU’s circular packaging agenda,” he adds.
BrauBeviale attendees may visit Sidel at booth 223, Hall 7A, to explore its customized returnable glass bottling and refillable PET packaging lines, as well as its new generation bottle washer for returnable and refillable packaging.
Enhancing consumer experience
The company highlights the rising consumer demand for returnable glass bottles and refillable PET solutions. It states that such solutions can “significantly” lower the use of primary raw materials while maintaining product safety.
Sidel’s turnkey packaging solutions aim to offer improved bottle reuse capacity for glass and PET applications. It says that the solutions it will feature at the trade show are designed “to enhance profitability and sustainability across the entire lifecycle of beverages in cans, glass and PET.”
Its new bottle washer reduces consumption costs by utilizing both chemicals and ultrasound technology, boosting mechanical effectiveness and simultaneously lowering the temperature from 75 to 65 degrees Celsius.
The bottle washer is able to clean both interior and exterior surfaces, removing caustic-resistant dirt while reducing water, steam and caustic soda consumption.
Sidel says that this technology is also cost-effective because it may increase production rates by up to 15%. Meanwhile, its environmental footprint is reduced by up to 20%, and it requires less maintenance and a reduced level of cleaning.
The packaging lines also enhance consumer experience by securing hygiene, allowing high-performance washing and allowing careful bottle handling. They contribute to ensuring a strong “Return on Investment” through improved efficiency, low consumption and the use of digital solutions.