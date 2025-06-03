Gentlebrand Design Agency: Managing director champions wine bottle sustainability and storytelling
Sustainability and personalization are key areas driving the future of wine packaging design. Packaging Insights sits down with Andrea Rizzardi, managing director at the Italy-based Gentlebrand Design Agency, to explore how alcohol bottle design can bridge heritage and innovation in the evolving market.
“There’s a growing demand for affordable ways to personalize packaging, offering consumers a unique and memorable experience. This includes not only the structural elements of the packaging, such as the bottle itself, but also the visual components like labels and capsules, which together help convey the brand’s identity and story,” he says.
Gentlebrand Design Agency has collaborated with Argea, a collective of Italian wine producers united to represent and promote Italy’s wine-growing heritage. The result is Brilla Still, a premium bottle concept that embodies Italian craftsmanship.
Commissioned by Argea to refresh its product line, Gentlebrand created a bottle that maintained continuity with the original design with “a more refined and memorable visual identity.”
Balancing aesthetics and function
Inspired by the softness of cashmere, the new bottle features flowing, embossed lines that are “modern and reminiscent of Italian Baroque elegance,” says the agency. The design aims to capture the luxurious essence of the wines.
“Packaging is evolving visually to align with digital and social media aesthetics. The premium appeal is shifting from classic luxury to modern expressions, such as limited editions with bold, illustrative designs that stand out both in-store and online,” Rizzardi highlights.
“Designing wine bottles that stand out while meeting sustainability goals involves balancing marketing and technical challenges. On the marketing side, the packaging must authentically reflect the wine’s story and natural origins to create a unified and compelling brand identity.”
“Technically, designers must select the most sustainable materials that suit the wine’s shelf life, transportation demands, and consumer use, whether that means glass, plastic, or aluminum.“
Evolving industry trends
Brilla Still has been tailored for three wines: Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio Rosé, and Pinot Grigio. Further refinement comes through its diamond-motif label, which is designed to reflect the premium quality of the wine.
“Wine packaging is rapidly adapting to changing consumer preferences, especially among Millennials and Gen Z. These younger generations are driving demand for low- and no-alcohol wines. Their desire for innovation, experimentation, and cultural change is reshaping how packaging is approached,” Rizzardi shares.
“Sustainability is a key trend, with alternative materials like PET and cans supplementing traditional glass. Producers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly options such as lighter glass, aluminum, or plastic containers made from greener materials to reduce environmental impact.”
“Solutions must also be cost-effective, especially for smaller wineries that may not have the resources to invest heavily in new packaging technologies or industrial processes,” he concludes.