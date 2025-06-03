Sonoco provides dog food company with paper-based and customizable cans
Sonoco has equipped NaturDrops, a Germany-based dog food company, with its paper-based GreenCan solution.
The can is made from 96% paper, including 69% recycled material. Sonoco says the solution retains the strength and durability required for product transport and shelf life and its lightweight structure reduces shipping weight and CO2 emissions.
Dirk Karbach, German sales manager at Sonoco, says: “Our GreenCan solution is a perfect fit for its [NaturDrops’] commitment to pet health and environmental responsibility. It offers high-quality, eco-friendly packaging that aligns with its values. We are proud to be part of its journey in supporting our furry companions in the best way possible.”
The packaging solution offers optional barrier coatings that protect against moisture and oxygen without compromising the recyclability of the paper-based design, according to Sonoco. The can is “ideal” for preserving the freshness of food products and dry goods.
GreenCan is customizable in various sizes and formats, and its fully printable surfaces allow for premium branding.
Pet and planet health
NaturDrops’ product range includes snacks that promote dog health — supporting skin and coat, digestion, dental hygiene, and natural tick protection.
“The decision to use a sustainable packaging solution like GreenCan was a natural fit for us, as our brand is built on the core values of naturalness, responsibility, and sustainability,” says Tanja Weinand, co-founder at NaturDrops.
“From the name to the colors, imagery, and ingredients, everything revolves around the theme of nature. GreenCan’s high paper content and sustainable design allow us to make a bold statement, aligning perfectly with our brand culture.”