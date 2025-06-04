Bulletproof Coffee introduces rebranded coffee packs to US market
Bulletproof Coffee has unveiled a rebrand that signals its transformation into a wellness-focused company. The rebrand introduces a simplified product lineup and is now available in the US.
Bulletproof’s coffee portfolio entails all-new packaging that features “clean visuals, intuitive benefit callouts, and a more premium, elevated feel.” The brand also changed the language on its packaging to a “more approachable tone.”
Andy van Ark, CCO at Bulletproof, says: “This rebrand is about more than just a new look, it’s a reflection of where we’re headed. We’ve evolved alongside our consumers, and today’s Bulletproof is focused on energizing and empowering consumers to own their day. We’re proud to create coffee that doesn’t just taste incredible, but supports the way people want to live by finding harmony between mind, body, and spirit.”
The new design retains the brand’s signature orange color for the lid, aiming to “reinforce the warmth and momentum behind every sip.”
Bulletproof’s Artisan coffee line comes in black packaging, spotlighting the medium roast coffee’s notes of cinnamon, plum, and orange with a cocoa hazelnut finish.
Its Enhanced line’s packaging is white, the design aims to showcase functional blends with additions like B Vitamins, Lion’s Mane and Coffeeberry. Enhanced options include Coffee + Collagen and Butter Coffee Pods in K-Cup formats.
Last month, Delica, a Migros Industrie brand, partnered with Constantia Flexibles to create the EcoVerHighPlus, which offers barrier properties that “lock in” aroma and freshness for ground coffee or coffee beans.