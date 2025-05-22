Constantia Flexibles partners with coffee brand for recycle-ready packaging
Constantia Flexibles has collaborated with Delica, a Migros Industrie brand that makes coffee and chocolates products, to create the EcoVerHighPlus, a mono PP laminate bag.
The bag is designed to meet coffee packaging demands, offering barrier properties that “lock in” aroma and freshness for ground coffee or coffee beans.
Tobias Acker, market product manager for Beverages at Constantia Flexibles, says: “This project highlights the positive impact of close collaboration. Thanks to our partnership with Delica, we have successfully launched one of the first recyclable-ready mono PP laminates for coffee soft bags on the market.”
Moreover, the bag includes a mono PP valve that enhances product freshness by allowing unwanted gases to escape and keeping external gases out. According to Constantia Flexibles, the packaging solution does not compromise on quality or functionality.
A representative of Migros Industrie adds: “EcoVerHighPlus has proven to be a reliable, high-performance solution, demonstrating excellent runnability on vertical form-fill-seal machines without requiring any equipment modifications. After initial fine-tuning to optimize the laminate, the project quickly became a one-shot success story.”
Recently, Constantia Flexibles expanded its aluminum foil production capacity by opening a rolling mill at its main plant in Austria. In March, the manufacturer acquired most shares of Aluflexpack, a European producer of customized flexible packaging for the food and pharmaceutical industries.