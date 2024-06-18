Burgopak designs telescopic sliding packaging for Dtcpay’s payment cards
18 Jun 2024 --- Dtcpay, a Singapore-based digital payment platform bridging crypto and fiat currencies, has collaborated with packaging design innovator Burgopak to introduce a sustainable unboxing experience for its global payment card.
Dtcpay helps businesses by providing blockchain technology within their payment platform to provide “faster, safer and more cost-efficient” transactions. The new payment card allows users to transact at over 100 million Mastercard acceptance locations worldwide.
“When thinking about the packaging of dtcpay’s payment card, the aim was to encapsulate the brand’s values and demonstrate its vibrancy. Burgopak provided Dtcpay with a ‘telescopic’ sliding packaging design, overlaid with dynamic artwork,” comments Dane Whitehouse, creative director at Burgopak.
“Fractal patterns, derived from the primary diamond shaped logo, combined with elegant gradient effects, help bring the packaging to life.”
Ashlee Zhang, head of marketing at Dtcpay, details that the external design had to be “not just eye-catching but also a reflection of our professionalism and commitment to excellence.”
“We were keen for users to be able to identify our brand before opening the card packaging, so the external packaging had to be eye-catching, distinctive and convey professionalism. The sliding mechanism makes the unboxing of the card a pleasure, reflecting the ease of the card setup process,” she adds.
“We look forward to launching the card and delivering on our promise of making global transactions seamless and cost-effective, and helping businesses stay ahead in the digital world.”
Touchpoint for unboxing experiences
Burgopak specializes in a range of proprietary packaging formats and has catered to Adidas, Barclays, T-Mobile, Vodafone and Formula 1.
The company’s selection of packaging for products, sim cards, medicine, CDs and playing cards each feature a dynamic interactive element, such as a pull out tab on both sides of the package that slides out to reveal the packaged item.
Under its Duallok brand, Burgopak has developed a user-friendly and compliant package for vapes, edibles and pre-rolls for adult consumers. The physical touch point is the patented child-resistant double-lock design, which is unlocked by pressing both sides of the box.
In other recent paperboard innovations, Keystone Folding Box unveiled a paperboard blister wallet for medicine tablets, branded Push-Pak. The solution’s simple push-through opening system eliminates the need for complicated opening instructions while sporting a tighter, more condensed blister arrangement that reduces the package’s overall size.