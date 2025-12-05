- Industry news
BW Packaging launches high-speed flow wrapper for cheese
Key takeaways
- BW Packaging introduces the Hayssen X850, a high-speed, multi-jaw flow wrapper designed for cheese and other products requiring high seal integrity.
- The machine features patented ring technology, RFID login, and advanced HMI.
- The machine builds on the Hayssen RT model, designed to simplify operation and reduce downtime.
BW Packaging, Barry-Wehmiller’s packaging machinery business, has unveiled its Hayssen X850, a multi-jaw flow wrapper designed for cheese and other products that require high seal integrity at high speeds.
The machine features patented individual ring technology and quick-release jaw design. The Hayssen X850 cycles up to 300 packs per minute with over one second of dwell time and can detect and clear product jams without stopping, according to the company.
Jim Kolmus, vice president of innovation at BW Packaging, says: “The Hayssen X850 was designed to build upon the strong foundation of our previous Hayssen RT model, a flow wrapper that has been a powerhouse for many block and sliced cheese manufacturers for almost 70 years.”
“The X850 modernizes the operators’ experience in several ways, reducing the number of tasks and time required for maintenance.”
Smart design
The Hayssen X850 film unwind system enables operators to fine-tune film tracking, allowing easy film loading and shortening downtime, while the servo jaw control reduces wear and maintenance.
The Hayssen X850 also features a stainless steel frame for IP66 wash down, hygienic sloped surfaces, and independent temperature control that will run multiple types of zippers and films, including recyclable materials.
Brantley Turner, senior product manager at BW Packaging, says: “We designed the machine to be smart. The Hayssen X850 has brawn and brains. With radio frequency identification (RFID) login and advanced OpView human-machine interface (HMI) standard on every machine, operation is made simple for any operator.”
In similar developments, Sacmi launched its H-SM wrapping machine designed for chocolate hollow figures this year. The machine was sold to the French chocolate manufacturer Rohan.
Sealpac recently equipped EU cheese producers with machinery that combines product protection with efficient production and simplified logistics while using fewer consumables.