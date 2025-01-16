Cirkla launches molded fiber MAP trays in industry first
Cirkla is launching what it says is the first molded fiber-based modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) tray. The US-headquartered packaging provider’s technology offers a high-performance, sustainable alternative to traditional plastic MAP trays by reducing plastic content by approximately 85%.
Made from renewable plant fibers like sugarcane bagasse, Cirkla’s fiber MAP trays feature a unique and patent pending easy-peel liner that ensures recyclability in paper streams, further enhancing their sustainability credentials.
Cirkla’s CEO, Vaibhav Goel, tells Packaging Insights that while brands are increasingly eco-conscious and demand transparency in packaging, switching to sustainable alternatives at scale is a challenge — “particularly when it comes to ensuring performance parity, cost competitiveness and seamless adoption.”
“Creating a fiber-based MAP tray was no exception. Achieving high barrier properties, durability and compatibility with existing equipment at the right price point was enabled by multiple years of experience in the molded fiber industry.”
“Our plug-and-play design ensures brands can transition effortlessly without additional capital expenditure, redefining what molded fiber packaging can achieve.”
Large-scale adoption
MAP trays, preserving freshness and extending the shelf life of meat and frozen foods, usually rely on plastic materials such as PET and PP.
Cirkla says its MAP trays deliver technical performance equal to plastics, offering superior rigidity, seal strength and advanced oxygen and water vapor barrier properties.
The trays are cost-competitive, says Cirkla, making large-scale adoption viable. With commercial-scale production capacity, the company aims to meet global market demand, with millions of units to be delivered starting next month.
Reducing waste
Meanwhile, Cirkla achieved “outstanding” results in trials it conducted with US meat packers and processors, maintaining shelf life for products like beef, pork, poultry and seafood.
The solution addresses the demands of brands aiming to reduce their plastic footprint while meeting stringent regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives.
Cirkla collaborates with its clients to deliver tailored solutions that meet their needs. Its portfolio includes industry-first solutions such as MAP trays, compostable coffee capsules, dairy tubs and ready-meal containers.
At last year’s FachPack, Cirkla exhibited its molded fiber overwrap and MAP trays for meat. Ankur Gupta, Cirkla’s co-founder, told us about the trays’ recyclability. We also spoke about Cirkla’s meal and dairy packaging ranges.