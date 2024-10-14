Citizens of Soil packages olive oil in Notpla’s edible seaweed-based bulbs with pipette design
Citizens of Soil has released edible packaging for its extra virgin olive oil, made with Notpla’s seaweed-based material. The product is marketed as natural, biodegradable, home-compostable and vegan.
Notpla landed £20 million (US$26 million) in a series A+ fundraising round last month, doubling its initial target. The company expects to replace over 100 million single-use plastics annually within the next two years and will use the funding to build an expansion in the US.
“We choose the most sustainable options that will keep our EVOOs in prime condition and were the first brand in the UK to offer lower waste refill pouches. Now, with this pipette from Notpla, we bring you a plastic-free, zero-waste and single-serve,” details Citizens of Soil.
“It’s the perfect single serve to protect our flavor-led, nutrient-rich oil. This collaboration aims to reduce impact and help restore the health of the planet and people.”
The intuitive pipette design can be opened by pinching, twisting and removing the nib before squeezing the pipette for an easily controlled drip release.
The bulb-shaped packaging contains extra virgin olive oil from Andalucía. “It’s a big hitter: vibrant and spicy, with bright tomato aromas and the pleasant bitter notes of citrus peel. Marina [who produces the oil] is the youngest of three daughters and as punchy as the oils she produces,” details the brand.
“Not one to settle, she totally transformed her family’s olive farm from run-of-the-mill into truly outstanding, scooping up awards and adding a social enterprise dimension to the business along the way. You can taste her passion in the product.”
In 2022, Notpla was awarded the 2022 Earthshot Prize, which funds sustainable solutions.