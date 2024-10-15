Uber joins forces with packaging innovators for biodegradable packaging in Paris
Uber has launched a global marketplace to make greener packaging accessible to every Uber Eats restaurant, with the Paris Innovation Pilot in France as the starting point. Uber announced its partnership with Releaf Paper, unveiling the collaboration at the Go Get Zero event in London.
As part of the pilot, Releaf Paper’s eco-friendly paper bags crafted from upcycled fallen leaves will be introduced to restaurants in Paris. This initiative is a step forward in Uber’s investment in sustainable packaging alternatives, supporting the company’s goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040.
Alexander Sobolenko, CEO at Releaf Paper, tells Packaging Insights: “We rid cities of green waste and turn them into valuable raw materials. In this way, we reduce the use of virgin materials, providing a sustainable alternative and accelerating the transition to recyclable packaging.”
By replacing traditional plastic packaging with Releaf’s innovative bags, the collaboration aims to reduce plastic waste while offering businesses and consumers environmentally responsible options.
Renewable solution
The Releaf paper bags are made from renewable, recyclable and compostable materials, designed to suit various cuisines and food types, particularly those in containers, dry fruits and vegetables. With food safety and sustainability certifications, these bags can reduce the environmental footprint of food packaging.
“The patented technology created by Releaf Paper allows the use of various methods of processing green biomass — from mechanical to thermochemical. The combination of different techniques makes it possible to obtain various products, from filler to full fiber with paper-making properties,” says Sobolenko.
“This makes it possible to use these materials for various applications: paperboards and container boards, injection molded containers, hygienic paper, bioplastics — both as the main raw material in its own right and as an additional component in combination with other types of fibers — recycled fibers or virgin wood.”
alternative materials. According to him, biowaste, such as tomatoes, cucumbers and pineapple leaves, has vast potential. Currently, the company is combining fallen leaves with recycled fibers.Valentyn Frechka, Releaf Paper’s chief technology officer and co-founder, explained in a previous interview with Packaging Insights that the leaves are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to
Releaf Paper’s operations are currently limited to France, but Sobolenko has plans to expand within the EU, as well as to North America and Asia.
Driving changes in food packaging
Uber is investing nearly US$1 million to support restaurants in Paris, France in adopting sustainable packaging alternatives. Through its marketplace, restaurants can access discounts on other new packaging solutions like Notpla’s seaweed-based packaging and iamplasticfree’s straws made from agricultural sugar residues.
Notpla, the UK-based company has been recognized as completely plastic-free packaging in the EU. This year, the company raised £20 million (US$26 million) to advance its research into seaweed-based packaging and support its ongoing expansion efforts.
In addition, Uber is awarding US$50,000 to top merchants to fund their own sustainability initiatives, helping them expand their reach to more customers. These merchants will also serve as “packaging ambassadors” for Uber Eats, sharing testimonials and encouraging other businesses to adopt eco-friendly packaging.
Uber also joined The Earthshot Prize as a founding partner to work with the world’s most promising climate innovators.