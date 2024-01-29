CJ Biomaterials takes PHA biopolymer coating to South Korean convenience stores
29 Jan 2024 --- CJ Biomaterials’ patented polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymer is being utilized for South Korea’s leading convenience store chain CU’s New Today’s Chicken Noodle cup packaging. With the PHA technology integrated into the cups’ inner coating, the “eco-friendly” noodle cup is reportedly the first of its kind in the country.
The company developed the microwavable paper coating technology last year by combining PHA with polylactic acid (PLA). The solution is said to increase bio-based content without compromising the function and quality of the paper cup.
“Using PHA with PLA can enhance the processability of PLA by providing flexibility and allowing more stable use across a wide range of temperatures. It also exhibits good oil barrier properties, surpassing conventional polypropylene coating while providing a 100% bio-based solution,” says Max Senechal, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at CJ Biomaterials.
“Through this partnership with CU, we are contributing to creating eco-friendly packaging and demonstrating the practicality and affordability of sustainable alternatives. This marks a significant step toward reducing plastic waste and promoting a greener, more environmentally responsible future.”
Sustainable chemistry
The biopolymers and bio-based chemicals developer details that it continues to expand on the applications of its PHA technology, developing solutions for food and beverage packaging, food serviceware, fibers and nonwovens, consumer goods, agriculture and horticulture and 3D-printing filament.
“CJ Biomaterials’ PHA biopolymers are derived from nature and produced sustainably. They can be used as building blocks to replace and improve the functional characteristics of a broad range of polymers in producing finished goods or as starting points for sustainable chemistry,” explains the company.
“PHAs work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers and can increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products.”
“As one of only a few companies capable of mass-producing PHA, CJ Biomaterials is committed to impactful action delivering eco-friendly solutions with its extensive PHA technology platform,” it continues.
Last year, the company partnered with Riman Korea for skin care packaging to develop 100% PHA-based solutions tailored explicitly for injection molding applications.
Edited by Radhika Sikaria