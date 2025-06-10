Co-op replaces plastic with cardboard across own-brand foods
Co-op is launching new packaging for its mini bakery cakes, steaks, and tomatoes. The updated packaging range aims to remove 115 metric tons of plastic annually and facilitate home recycling, as the new formats can be recycled curbside along with paper.
The convenience retailer says it has introduced an “industry-first” packaging for mini bakery cake lines, a relaunch of steak packaging, and the transition to cardboard punnets for its premium British tomatoes.
Heather Thomas, group property and sustainability director at Co-op, says: “Co-op is committed to making a difference to the lives of our members and the world in which they live. These new packaging developments will have a substantial impact across our operations, eliminating millions of pieces of plastic and, importantly, simplifying home recycling for our members and customers.”
“The past year has continued to bring ongoing climate and environment crises in the UK and beyond, and we all must do more — Co-op is focused on working with suppliers and, within its own operations, to continue to reduce its plastic and carbon footprint.”
Retail fiberization
Co-op’s first-to-market packaging for its new mini bite bakery ranges will switch from traditional plastic tubs to a bag-in-a-box format. The retailer expects the packaging swap to lead to a 87% reduction in plastic, saving 18 metric tons of plastic annually.
Meanwhile, Co-op’s Irresistible British steak range of three premium cuts is now sold in a new fiber-based composite packaging, generating a reported total saving of 20 metric tons of plastic.
The retailer also replaces its plastic punnets with solid board punnets for own-brand premium tomatoes, avoiding 77 metric tons of plastic yearly.
Furthermore, soft plastic recycling units, available in 2,300 Co-op stores, allow consumers to recycle plastic film originating from food packaging.
The units have been introduced into communities across the UK by Co-op to increase recycling and reduce landfilled plastics.