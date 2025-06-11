Compostable packaging innovations proliferate amid consumer and regulatory demands
The packaging industry’s race to replace plastic with compostable alternatives is gathering pace, driven by consumer demand, regulatory pressures, and environmental urgency. We sit down with experts from The Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), Colpac, and Metpack to discuss how to innovate while keeping affordability and accessibility in mind.
Sühan Gürer, vice president sales and new project development at Metpack, highlights that compostability is becoming as important as recyclability due to certain products’ logistical and economical aspects.
“Especially in the case of paper cups and takeaway food packaging, compostability and biodegradability are important trends and advantages,” he tells Packaging Insights.
“According to a recent analysis, end users are also checking the recycling claims on many plastic-based packaging. Therefore, we believe that traceability will become more crucial, and accountability will be the main driving force in choosing between materials.”
Evolving regulatory environment
Colpac reports a surge in brands seeking eco-friendly solutions to meet the consumer demand for packaging with a reduced environmental footprint. Moreover, companies are undergoing transformative shifts due to the drive toward net zero, new EU regulations on deforestation, and the circular economy.
Talia Goldman, ESG director at Colpac, says: “We have championed packaging sustainability for many years by developing innovative solutions to promote plastic reduction, sustainable sourcing, simpler recycling, and composting.”
“Alongside offering a wide range of sustainably sourced paperboard food packaging, we partner with customers to guide them through the evolving packaging landscape across areas such as on-pack labeling, European Deforestation Regulation, packaging EPR, Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, and Simpler Recycling reforms. Insight into working groups enables us and our customers to access the latest guidelines in context with discussions from industry-wide forums.”
CGIAR collaborates with FAO, UNEP, and the World Bank, advocating for improved regulatory frameworks and financing mechanisms.
James Pursey, senior media specialist at CGIAR, shares: “We also help develop policies that enable scaling of sustainable packaging by working with global bodies that align improved regulatory frameworks, financing mechanisms, and better packaging practices, with the goals of the private sector and commercial investment.”
Material innovations
Metpack creates products which are biodegradable, compostable at home or industrially, and recyclable in the paper recycling stream.
“Certification by globally respected companies is crucial, but supporting these with real-life analysis is expected by the end users,” says Gürer.
“We have achieved home and industrial compostability in F&B packaging. The product that we have is also suitable for microwave end-use. We are also working on ovenability with compostable materials. Even though we are producing grades with PET for this end use, we believe that a compostable option will benefit the market significantly.”
CGIAR’s Alliance research center is also developing cassava starch film, which is “compostable and environmentally safe.”
The research partnership is advancing packaging innovation through its Accelerate for Impact Platform, which supports start-ups in developing biodegradable materials and reusable packaging systems. Pursey notes that CGIAR is working with logistics and e-commerce companies to “bring these innovations to market.”
Dr. Sandra Milach, chief scientist at CGIAR, adds: “Each day, tons of food are lost due to poor packaging, while plastic waste pollutes the environment around us. Our work with the private sector focuses on resilient, sustainable packaging that is affordable for manufacturers and farmers, while reducing waste and protecting the environment.”
The path forward
For compostable packaging to be effective, necessary waste infrastructure should be in place, according to Colpac.
“Closed-loop composting systems can successfully capture compostable food packaging alongside food waste, removing contamination issues for recycling. This is a beneficial solution for large public service facilities, such as schools, hospitals, and stadiums,” Goldman elaborates.
“Composted food waste and packaging can also be broken down in a bioprocessor to produce a rich compost which can be used on-site or collected by waste management. We create packaging suited to existing closed-loop composting systems and can help customers to establish new solutions, working with our partners across Europe.”
“More generally, we hope to see increased investment in composting waste streams so that compostable packaging can be effectively collected, treated and re-purposed alongside food waste. Widespread food waste collection that accepts compostable packaging will support this. In the meantime, we encourage our customers to consider compostable solutions where they have access to a closed-loop composting system.”
In the future, CGIAR is addressing the challenges that lie in the adoption of agri-innovation, along with achieving cost efficiency and affordability linked to economies of scale.
“Success requires pivots in global and national policies that encourage the uptake, development, and commercial profit of innovations that are socially inclusive while competing with current commercial norms,” says Pursey.
Metpack anticipates significant growth in compostable packaging. “In many markets, compostability is gaining traction for end users. Since microplastics are becoming a real threat to human health, we believe that legislative action will also follow to increase the use of compostable products,” concludes Gürer.